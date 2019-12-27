Bring Me The Horizon release new project ‘Music to listen to…’ featuring Halsey collaboration

Convey Me The Horizon have launched a brand new eight-track challenge that includes their anticipated collaboration with pop star Halsey.

The title of the challenge is – take a deep breath – ‘Music to listen to~dance to~blaze to~pray to~feed to~sleep to~talk to~grind to~trip to~breathe to~help to~hurt to~scroll to~roll to~love to~hate to~learn Too~plot to~play to~be to~feel to~breed to~sweat to~dream to~hide to~live to~die to~GO TO’.

Moreover the music with Halsey, which is titled ‘¿’, the challenge additionally options collaborations with BEXEY, Lotus Eater, Happyalone., Toriel and Yonaka. Of explicit be aware is the monitor ‘Underground Big ’ with BEXEY and Lotus Eater, which runs 24 minutes lengthy.

‘Music to listen to’ follows Convey Me The Horizon’s video for ‘Ludens’, the monitor they launched for the ‘Timefall’ soundtrack for the sport Loss of life Stranding.

“[The song] uses quotes from the game and stuff, but I’m talking about the bigger picture,” frontman Oli Sykes advised NME on the time. “We need to be our own heroes. We need a new way of looking at things. Greta Thunberg has shown us that – it’s crazy, but this kid has proven that we can be our own leaders. We don’t need to wait for these other people. It goes through the motions of what’s wrong with the world and what we can do to fix it.”

In that very same interview, Sykes advised NME that the band have been contemplating releasing “shorter records” as an alternative of creating one other full-length album. He mentioned, “I don’t want to say we’re going to do something and not live up to it, but the plan is to release multiple records next year.”

Convey Me The Horizon launched their newest album, ‘amo’, in January 2019. It grew to become their first-ever report to hit Quantity One within the UK.