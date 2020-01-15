Briony Kelly, 26, says she has an ‘amazing’ sex life with her delivery driver fiance, 51

A bride-to-be claims she solely found her companion is 25 years older than her three months into their relationship – however brags their intercourse life is ‘wonderful’ regardless of strangers frequently mistaking her fiancé for her father.

Briony Kelly, 26, from Portsmouth, Hampshire, met 51-year-old supply driver Andy Johnston when he made deliveries to the shop she labored at in November 2017.

After months of chatting and having fun with lunch breaks collectively, the couple went on their first date and shortly fell for each other, getting engaged simply eight months later.

And whereas Andy would possibly nearly be the identical age as her personal mum, Briony claims he can extra greater than ‘sustain’ within the bed room and provides her a newfound confidence.

Regardless of battling accusations of Briony , a telecoms buyer assistant, being a gold digger and Andy ‘utilizing her’ for intercourse, the loved-up couple have proven that age is only a quantity and are set to tie the knot subsequent month.

Briony, from stated: ‘Our first night time collectively was wonderful.

‘I might say he was a gentleman, however actually he wasn’t – every part in that division is wonderful.

‘That is the factor, individuals suppose that males his age cannot sustain in that sense and oh boy he can.

‘There’s such an enormous stigma round relationships with an age hole.

‘I have been referred to as a gold digger earlier than however the humorous factor is, if somebody have been to have a look at our financial institution balances, technically I’ve acquired extra money than him.

‘I do know that, which is why it would not harm me.

‘Age is only a quantity, I would not change him for the world – he makes me really feel so beloved and cherished and I’ve acquired a newfound confidence I did not suppose I might ever have.’

Briony was 24 when she first met Andy, and was received over by his clean-cut appears to be like and witty character throughout his day by day visits to the shop.

Briony stated: ‘Once we first began speaking I assumed he was loads youthful simply due to his demeanor and his outlook on life – nothing was stopping him.

‘He at all times spoke about how he was travelling – going out and loved having fun with the world – making an attempt and doing new issues.

‘I might say it is destiny that introduced us collectively as I wasn’t in search of anybody and Andy stated it was the identical for him however we discovered one another.

‘I might tried courting individuals my age nevertheless it did not actually work out and I acquired to some extent considering I used to be fairly comfortable alone.

‘Andy’s acquired icy blue eyes and actually darkish hair, which makes them stand out. He is at all times clear shaven and properly offered and you possibly can inform he takes care of himself.

‘Andy and I began chatting and attending to know one another and once we out for that lunch we simply clicked.

‘We have been chatting about three months into our relationship and I discussed I did not know the way previous he was – and he stated the identical about me.

‘I feel he thought I got here throughout as a bit older than what I’m and I assumed he got here throughout a bit youthful, however there was no shock.

‘By this level it was too late to fret about it as we would fallen for one another.’

The pair turned an merchandise three months after they first met and Briony then frequently made the 100-mile spherical journey from the place she lived in Salisbury, Wiltshire, to Andy’s residence in Portsmouth

Briony stated her dad and mom have been initially skeptical in regards to the pairing, however since assembly him and seeing them collectively stated they’d ‘fallen in love’ with him too.

Briony stated: ‘The very first thing my dad stated was ‘are you able to not discover somebody youthful?’ ‘My mum did query it at first, as there’s solely 4 years between her and Andy, however there’s 16 years between my mum and step-dad so they might have been hypocrites for having that mindset.

‘As soon as they acquired to know him and will see how comfortable I used to be they fell in love with him too and the entire age factor, it was prefer it did not exist.

‘Once I informed my mum that we have been engaged in August 2018 she hung up the cellphone on me as she was shocked, however she rang me again an hour later and informed me she was comfortable for me.’

In November 2018 Briony moved to Portsmouth and the couple fortunately settled into life collectively – frequently going for day journeys to London and jetting away on vacation

In November 2018 Briony moved to Portsmouth and the couple fortunately settled into life collectively – frequently going for day journeys to London and jetting away on vacation.

However their happiness has been repeatedly examined by impolite strangers who quiz them on their relationship.

Briony stated: ‘Some individuals might be fairly impolite or act shocked after they realise we’re engaged. ‘If we did not have the identical outlook on life or need the identical issues then it could be completely different, however he does need marriage and he does need kids.

‘A person approached us and requested ‘is that this your dad?’ after I defined he was my fiancé he replied ‘you have to be in it for the cash then’ and stated I had cash indicators in my eyes.

Regardless of enduring some adverse feedback over the course of their relationship, the pair are happier than ever and excited to start their married life collectively subsequent month

‘At a memento store in Barcelona the bloke was making an attempt to flirt with me and stated ‘don’t be concerned your dad will not thoughts’.

‘Once I informed him he was fiancé he requested if he ought to go and communicate to him about paying for my objects.

‘I informed him I used to be greater than able to paying for myself and he replied ‘so he isn’t the one who wears the cash trousers then?’

‘On one other vacation we turned pleasant with a pair and the girl informed me that Andy would not wish to get married or have kids and that he was simply utilizing me for the intercourse.

‘I informed her straight over the dinner desk that we have been engaged, we have been getting married and that we do need kids.

‘The lady tried to apologise however her companion informed her to not and stated ‘we’re simply saying what everybody’s considering’.

‘Individuals might be so impolite and suppose they’ll say what they like when truly they have no proper to.’

Regardless of enduring some adverse feedback over the course of their relationship, the pair are happier than ever and excited to start their married life collectively subsequent month.

Briony stated: ‘I really feel wonderful in regards to the wedding ceremony – I am so excited for it. ‘Andy makes me really feel so beloved, I would not change him for the world.’

