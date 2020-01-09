Brissett enjoying getting a chance to show hometown Raptors what he can do

CHARLOTTE — Oshae Brissett didn’t attempt to overthink issues when he acquired an invitation from the Los Angeles Clippers to play for them at Summer time League this summer time in Las Vegas after going undrafted. Nor when he didn’t stick round with the Clippers, however was provided a coaching camp invite with the Raptors. Or once more when he confirmed sufficient for the Raptors to reward him with a two-way contract, making him eligible each for NBA and G League motion.

When a reporter introduced up a July dialogue with him in Vegas about doubtlessly taking part in in Los Angeles with fellow Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Brissett is from Mississauga) and the way that concept evaporated simply days later when Gilgeous-Alexander was a part of the Paul George mega-trade, Brissett mentioned that’s simply life within the NBA.

“Yeah, you never really try to predict what’s going to happen because stuff can change so much,” Brissett informed Postmedia. “I knew a little bit about how two-ways, how their season could go, but not to this extent. You just have to prepare for it. I talked to a couple people before coming to this about how two-ways can go, so I was trying to put some things together,” mentioned Brissett, the Syracuse product who performed at Athlete Institute in Orangeville.

“You try to be ready for something and then it changes so you have to adapt quick. That’s how the NBA is, you just have to adapt to whatever is going on. Guys can get traded, guys can get waived, guys could get added to the team, but you’ve got to just be yourself and stay with what you do.”

Brissett impressed Raptors head coach Nick Nurse within the pre-season, however with a deep roster that on the time was largely wholesome, he spent a lot of the early days of this season with the 905, taking part in in 13 video games. Recently, although, since getting three minutes on Christmas Day, Brissett has discovered himself taking part in commonly for Toronto.

Nurse will let a participant get some run if he likes what he sees and that’s why Brissett bought a career-high 23 minutes at residence towards Portland within the begin of the back-to-back that completed at Charlotte. Brissett scored 12 factors in that one and had six rebounds.

He mentioned getting an opportunity to play at house is superb.

“Even seeing my jersey with my name on it is something in itself,” Brissett mentioned.

“And the fact that I’m able to play at home, in front of a whole bunch of family and friends and people I’ve gone to middle school with, they’re able to come to the games and stuff like that, nothing better than that. So just glad to be here and glad to be able to have the opportunity to play,” he mentioned.