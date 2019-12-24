Brit at centre of FBI probe into claims he paid dark web hitman £4.5k to murder ex-girlfriend

Andrew Fry is on the centre of an FBI probe right into a darkish internet plot to homicide his ex-lover

A British accounts clerk is on the centre of a rare FBI probe after being accused of hiring a hitman on the darkish internet to assassinate his former girlfriend within the US, MailOnline can reveal.

Adrian Fry has now been dragged into a worldwide investigation specializing in an alleged web assassination bureau, which finds killers to order.

He’s accused of paying a hitman £four,500 to focus on, kidnap then kill his former lover Alexis Stern, whom he dated for 2 years earlier than they separated in 2017.

She was first informed concerning the alleged plot by the Minnesota Police who then requested her who she thought may wish to trigger her hurt – and even demise.

Mr Fry says he was ‘surprised’ to search out out Ms Stern had named him in an article for the US publication Harper’s Journal.

Chatting with MailOnline from his residence in Tub, Somerset, Mr Fry protested: ‘I can not imagine what I am listening to and what she’s accusing me of. I am traumatised and harm that she would even assume that it could possibly be me.

‘I’d by no means consider killing anybody, I’ve by no means a lot as harmed a fly.

‘I as soon as actually liked Alexis and we parted on unhealthy phrases as a result of I wished the connection to outlive. In fact I used to be heartbroken, that is simply regular when break up. However that does not imply I wished her killed. It is completely unjust and preposterous to assume that.

Mr Fry, 24, and Alexis Stern, 20 (pictured) met on the web and performed their two-year relationship largely over Skype, though he visited her in Huge Lake, Minnesota 3 times

Ms Stern (left) was contacted by police in Minnesota in July 2018 to say that her life was in peril and that there had been an order on the web by somebody to have her assassinated

‘I do not know something concerning the darkish internet and I would not know find out how to entry it. The one IT coaching I’ve acquired is for accounts methods.’

Mr Fry and Ms Stern, who’s from Huge Lake, Minnesota, had been concerned in an extended distance relationship, which was primarily performed on-line, after being launched by mates in late 2015.

However after three visits to see her in Minnesota the place they even mentioned him transferring over there, she referred to as off their relationship and he returned residence to the UK.

The 24-year-old tried to win her again throughout Skype calls within the following months, however then accepted their relationship was over for good when she informed him she had met another person.

Mr Fry says he had thought no extra about her till MailOnline introduced the Harper’s article to his consideration. The story examines on-line web sites on the darkish internet the place customers will pay to rent hitmen to hold out murders, kidnappings or bodily assaults on targets.

The article mentioned that the FBI was investigating an order to homicide 20-year-old budding science fiction author Ms Stern.

In line with the piece, the request to have her killed was positioned on a website referred to as Camorra Hitmen by any person utilizing the alias Mastermind365.

Mr Fry denies that he paid £four,500 in Bitcoin foreign money from his residence in Tub, Somerset, to a murky alleged hitman who guarantees to kill, maim or kidnap targets in change for money

Initially Mastermind365 requested for her to be kidnapped. Per week later, the consumer despatched one other message requesting she be murdered as an alternative. A fee was then made for greater than £four,500 in bitcoin to Camorra Hitmen and a photograph of Ms Stern was additionally despatched to the location, which exists on the darkish internet, an space of the Web not simply accessed by common customers.

After being alerted by police in her hometown final July, the case was then taken over by the FBI and the Division of Homeland Safety, who did not uncover the id of Mastermind365.

Nonetheless, all that modified following the involvement of Chris Monteiro, a British IT professional who’s described as a ‘white hat’ or moral hacker, who specialises in uncovering and shutting down assassination websites on the darkish internet.

Joel Scharf, Chief of Huge Lake Police Dept, confirmed his officers initially alerted Ms Stern to the demise risk in opposition to her

Mr Monteiro shared the password particulars of a few of them with the Harper’s Journal journalist, permitting him to entry the ‘orders’ that had been positioned on Camorra Hitmen. These had been then proven to Ms Stern, who concluded that the individual behind Mastermind365 was Mr Fry.

She based mostly her assertion on three items of proof; Mastermind365 had a behavior of writing ‘thankyou’ as one phrase—one thing that was additionally current in Mr Fry’s correspondence along with her. Second, Mastermind365 tried to purchase a gun, which he wouldn’t must do over the darkish internet if he lived within the US. And third, Mastermind365 modified the order from kidnapping to homicide on the identical day in June 2018 that she informed him that she had a brand new boyfriend.

Chatting with MailOnline, Joel Scharf, Chief of Huge Lake Police Division confirmed that his officers initially alerted Ms Stern in July 2018 to the demise risk that had been made in opposition to her.

He added: ‘The data initially got here to the Huge Lake Police division and we in flip contacted the FBI who then took over the investigation. They’re those who at the moment are dealing with it.’

However Mr Fry hit again, saying nobody from the FBI had spoken to him concerning the case and criticised the flimsy proof Ms Stern based mostly his guilt upon.

‘Typically I write thanks as one phrase and generally two,’ he mentioned. ‘I’ve unhealthy grammar however that does not imply I am responsible of ordering any person’s homicide. Secondly, if I used to be hiring a success man why would I would like to purchase a gun? And eventually, all I did when she informed me about her new boyfriend was delete all her photos and messages and de-friend her from Fb. I’ve by no means spoken to her since.

‘Not one of the issues that Alexis has identified is concrete proof in opposition to me. It is simply flimsy nonsense. She’s understandably apprehensive that any person needs her killed and is on the lookout for a scapegoat, who simply occurs to be me.’

British IT professional Chris Monteiro (pictured) who’s described as a ‘white hat’ or moral hacker, who specialises in uncovering and shutting down assassination websites on the darkish internet

Visibly shaken, Mr Fry claimed he was listening to about his alleged involvement within the plot for the primary time. He mentioned a journalist from Harper’s had contacted him for an interview by way of social media, however he ignored their request to talk.

He added: ‘I received a message on Twitter from any person asking to talk with me concerning the darkish internet, Alexis and an try to homicide her. I believed it was a foul joke and did not perceive what it was all about so simply mentioned I wasn’t concerned with talking.

‘I do not even have any important financial savings and there is not any means I may afford to pay £four,500 to have any person killed. This entire factor is simply ridiculous.’

Mr Fry and Ms Stern, an writer whose first e-book was self-published, first met on-line when he was aged 20 and she or he was 16. Their relationship came about virtually solely on Skype as they spoke to one another for 2 hours every day.

They solely met face-to-face on three events, all within the US, the primary in the summertime of 2016 when he spent every week in Minnesota.

After returning, the lengthy cellphone calls continued and the 2 professed love for one another, with Mr Fry expressing an curiosity to maneuver to the US to stay along with her.

Throughout their two-year trans-Atlantic relationship Ms Stern and Mr Fry largely communicated over the web. When he visited her within the US they went on dates to McDonald’s in Huge Lake

Mr Fry recollects visiting his former girlfriend the place she lives in Huge Lake, Minnesota, 3 times. On the primary go to he stayed in a resort and the couple loved strolls across the lake (pictured)

His second go to came about in July 2017, the place they spent one other week collectively however issues started unravelling after he returned residence.

Mr Fry mentioned: ‘It turned more and more troublesome to take care of an extended distance relationship and issues turned fairly sophisticated. We spoke about dwelling collectively and find out how to make issues work.’

This prompted a 3rd and remaining go to in March 2018, the place the couple had been going to debate their future and Mr Fry was additionally going to satisfy Ms Stern’s mother and father for the primary time. Nonetheless, after arriving for a weeklong keep at their residence, she informed him on the second day that it was throughout.

Mr Fry revealed: ‘I felt very harm as a result of she may have informed me this on the cellphone. I wished to vary my flight residence nevertheless it was too costly. So, I simply tried to make the very best of it. We hugged on the airport, mentioned goodbye however even then, I believed we could be OK.’

Mr Fry (pictured at residence together with his sister Megan) says he could not imagine it when he was named by Ms Stern in an article by US publication Harper’s Journal as her would-be killer

After returning, the 2 remained in shut contact till Ms Stern messaged Mr Fry to verify that the connection was lastly over and that she had discovered any person new.

Because the break up, he has been comforted by his sister Megan and mom Suzanne, who expressed anger and shock at claims that he could have been orchestrating the homicide of his ex-girlfriend.

Megan mentioned: ‘My brother would by no means do something like this. He is a really light individual, he would not have it in him to really feel such hate for any person else.’

Suzanne added: ‘Alexis is being vindictive and this makes me very indignant. I invited her to our home many occasions, I believed she was a pleasant woman. However clearly I used to be fallacious. There isn’t any means on the planet that my son would need anybody murdered.’