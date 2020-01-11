BRIT Awards 2020: Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations

American singer Billie Eilish and British stars Harry Types, Lewis Capaldi and rapper Stormzy lead the nominations in a Brit Awards shortlist, which was introduced on Saturday. which is closely dominated by male artists.

Billie has been nominated within the Worldwide Feminine Solo Artist class alongside the likes of Lizzo and Ariana Grande, whereas Harry, Lewis and Stormzy have been nominated for a number of awards.

Main the invoice is Lewis, 23, who has 4 nominations, whereas Stormzy, 26, and Harry, 25, have every been nominated within the Male Solo Artist and Album of the 12 months class.

Laborious work pays off: American singer Billie Eilish, 18, has been nominated for the Worldwide Feminine Solo Artist class at this yr’s Brit Awards (pictured in November)

Nevertheless, regardless of Billie’s success solely 4 nominations out of a attainable 25 within the classes which aren’t gender-specific function ladies.

There are not any feminine performers included within the shortlists for greatest group or album awards.

However among the many males, Somebody You Beloved hitmaker Lewis will go face to face with Funky Friday rapper Dave, 21, as they battle for Greatest Male Solo Artist.

The duo may even tackle each other within the Mastercard Album of the 12 months class, with Lewis pitting his Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent work in opposition to Dave’s Psychodrama.

In style: Rapper Stormzy, 26, has been nominated within the Male Solo Artist and Album of the 12 months class (pictured final month)

Stiff competitors: Stormzy is up in opposition to former One Course star Harry Types, 25, within the classes, with Harry praised for his new album Positive Line

Speedy rise to fame: Main the invoice is Lewis Capaldi, 23, who has 4 nominations (pictured earlier this month)

They face stiff competitors from Stormzy’s new launch Heavy Is The Head, Michael Kiwanuka’s self-titled LP and Harry Types’ album, Positive Line.

In the meantime, Dave is once more nominated within the Music of the 12 months class for Location (ft. Burna Boy), going face to face with AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove, Calvin Harris & Rag’N’Bone Man’s Large, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Do not Care and Lewis’s Somebody You Beloved.

Additionally nominated is Mark Ronson’s Nothing Breaks Like a Coronary heart (ft. Miley Cyrus), Stormzy’s Vossi Bop, Sam Smith and Normani’s Dancing With a Stranger, Tom Walker’s Simply You and I and Mabel’s Do not Name Me Up.

Music of the 12 months is only one of three nods for Mabel, 23, who can also be nominated within the Greatest New Artist class alongside Aitch, Dave, Lewis Capaldi, and Sam Fender in addition to Greatest Feminine Solo Artist alongside Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings and Mahalia.

Competitors: Somebody You Beloved hitmaker Lewis will go face to face with Funky Friday rapper Dave, 21, as they battle for Greatest Male Solo Artist

Particular person: No Tears Left to Cry singer Ariana, 26, will battle it out in opposition to the likes of Billie and Lizzo to be named greatest Worldwide Feminine Solo Artist

Bastille, Carry Me The Horizon, Coldplay, D-Block Europe and Foals will go face to face at subsequent month’s ceremony for Greatest Group.

Taking it worldwide, Bruce Springsteen, Burna Boy, Tyler, The Creator, Dermot Kennedy and Put up Malone have acquired nods for Worldwide Male Solo Artist.

And No Tears Left to Cry singer Ariana, 26, will battle it out in opposition to Billie and Lizzo, in addition to Camila Cabello and Lana Del Rey to be named greatest Worldwide Feminine Solo Artist.

The shortage of nominations in for feminine artists comes regardless of a serious overhaul of the Brits’ voting academy in 2017 to make it extra gender balanced and numerous, with tons of of latest members invited to hitch the pool.

The BRIT Awards with Mastercard happen at London’s O2 Enviornment on February 18, 2020.



The most effective: Lizzo, 31, has additionally been nominated in one of the best Worldwide Feminine Solo Artist class