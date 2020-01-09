Britain far behind Europe in learning foreign languages

By Josh White For The Each day Mail

Britain lags far behind Europe in studying overseas languages with fewer than one in three under-30s in a position to learn and write in something aside from English.

The determine, 32 per cent, is half that of second-worst EU nation Hungary, the place seven in ten are proficient.

Most different international locations put the UK to disgrace with greater than eight in ten 15 to 30-year-olds succesful in two or extra languages, a report discovered.

Specialists level the finger of blame on the 2004 Labour authorities choice to make languages non-obligatory at GCSE.

It has left fewer than half of pupils now taking one, in comparison with three in 4 in 2002.

Report writer Megan Bowler, a classics scholar at Oxford, stated: ‘It was a giant mistake to scrap obligatory overseas languages at GCSE.

‘Somewhat than persevering with to current languages as not appropriate for everybody, we have to embody a broader vary of pupils studying by a wide range of geared to completely different wants.’

‘At GCSE, French and German entries have dropped considerably: French by 63 per cent and German by 67 per cent since 2002.’

Larger Schooling Coverage Institute director Nick Hillman went one step additional – calling it ‘in all probability the one most damaging schooling coverage in England up to now this century’.

Specialists level the finger of blame on the 2004 Labour authorities choice to make languages non-obligatory at GCSE (PM Tony Blair giving a press convention that 12 months)

The institute has known as for language examine to be made obligatory at GCSE.

Miss Bowler discovered 99 per cent of under-30s in Denmark learn and write in two or extra languages together with their very own.

In France it’s 79 per cent, in Italy 90 per cent and Germany 91 per cent.

The Division for Schooling stated: ‘We’re dedicated to making sure extra pupils are finding out languages.’