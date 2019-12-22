Britain marks 50 years since all of its Christmas TV was broadcast in colour for the first time 

By David Wilkes for the Every day Mail

Revealed: 17:00 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:10 EST, 22 December 2019

For these under a sure age, it’s virtually unthinkable for Christmas TV to not be in color. However up till 1969 many festive reveals have been in black and white.

Fifty years in the past marked the primary time all Christmas Day broadcasts on BBC1, BBC2 and ITV – the one channels round then – have been in full color. The final Christmas of the Swinging Sixties was brighter and extra vivid than ever.

Nonetheless, although all reveals have been in ‘full colour’ most households nonetheless had solely black-and-white TV units – in order that they watched in monochrome. ITV introduced its 1969 Yuletide stars in a particular line-up.

From left to proper, Ted Rogers is pictured above with Millicent Martin, Tommy Cooper, Yutte Stensgaard, Hughie Inexperienced,Terry Sylvester, Barbara Windsor, Frankie Howerd and Eric Skykes. ITV gathered the celebrities collectively half a century in the past to advertise its Christmas schedule

It included comedians Ted Rogers, Tommy Cooper, Frankie Howerd and Eric Sykes together with Alternative Knocks host Hughie Inexperienced, Carry On stars Barbara Windsor and Yutte Stensgaard and singers Millicent Martin and Terry Sylvester, of the Hollies.

Highlights of ITV’s schedule included Carry On Christmas which featured Howerd and Miss Windsor, and Comedy Carnival on Christmas Day launched by Des O’Connor.

The BBC Christmas pantomime Cinderella starred Anita Harris, Jimmy Tarbuck and Basil Brush, whereas Christmas Evening With The Stars featured Val Doonican, Cilla Black and Lulu.

Starr flip: Ringo is joined by Hollies, Lulu and Spike Milligan. Although all reveals have been in ‘full colour’ most households nonetheless had solely black-and-white TV units – in order that they watched in monochrome

Eric and Earnie: Morecambe and Sensible, pictured with Susan Hampshire, have been amongst TV’s top-paid performers as their present turned an establishment

The Scottish singer additionally appeared on a present known as With A Little Assist From My Mates, alongside Ringo Starr, Spike Milligan and the Hollies.

BBC1 had the primary Morecambe and Sensible Christmas particular – which went on to develop into a nationwide establishment. Different festive choices included a Dad’s Military sketch.

In the meantime, the Queen’s Christmas handle was not televised – to keep away from ‘over-exposure’.

Six months earlier a revealing documentary known as Royal Household had been proven – it was repeated on BBC1 on Christmas Day.