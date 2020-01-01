Britain reaches milestone in environmental fight as zero carbon electricity outstripped fossil fuels

By Each day Mail Reporter

Britain reached a key clear vitality milestone in 2019 as zero carbon electrical energy outstripped fossil fuels for the primary time, Nationwide Grid has mentioned.

The previous 12 months was the cleanest on file for the grid as vitality from sources corresponding to wind, photo voltaic and nuclear exceeded provides from fuels corresponding to coal and fuel.

Knowledge launched by Nationwide Grid reveals wind farms, hydro vegetation, photo voltaic and nuclear vitality, and clear energy imported by subsea cables often called interconnectors, delivered 48.5 per cent of electrical energy in 2019. That compares with 43 per cent generated by fossil fuels.

The remaining eight.5 per cent got here from biomass, which is renewable however produces carbon emissions when the wooden pellets used to make the facility are burned.

Energy technology wind farm 35m in top to the hub and a rotor diameter of 115ft on Royd Moor, Sheffield

The milestone comes because the UK reaches the midway level in its efforts to chop its emissions by 100 per cent on 1990 ranges, and attain its legally-binding goal of reaching ‘net-zero’ greenhouse gases, by 2050. It’s a dramatic change from 1990 when coal was chargeable for three-quarters of Britain’s energy provide and wind, photo voltaic and hydro accounted for simply 2.three per cent.

These zero carbon renewables made up 26.5 per cent of the facility combine in 2019 whereas coal accounted for simply 2.1 per cent. Fuel made up 38.four per cent of the combination by 2019.

Nationwide Grid chief government John Pettigrew mentioned: ‘As we enter a brand new decade, this really is a historic second and a possibility to mirror on how a lot has been achieved.

A mini being recharged, on an electrical car charging level, in Belgrave Sq. in Belgravia

‘At Nationwide Grid, we all know now we have a important function within the acceleration in direction of a cleaner future and are dedicated to taking part in our half in delivering a protected and safe vitality system that works for all.’ Nationwide Grid plans to take a position nearly £10billion in fuel and electrical energy networks over 5 years.

It consists of investments in new tools and know-how to assist the electrical energy system operator (ESO) run a web zero carbon electrical energy system by 2025 – so it will probably deal with durations when solely renewables and nuclear are used.

The previous 12 months has additionally seen various data, together with new highs for wind and solar energy technology and going 18 days with out utilizing electrical energy from coal.

The grid additionally noticed most likely its greenest day ever in August when 87.9 per cent of energy got here from low carbon sources and the air pollution from electrical energy technology fell to a low of 57 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt hour of energy.