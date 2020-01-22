Britain set to get commemorative STAMPS to mark departure from the EU after Boris Johnson steps in

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Boris Johnson has intervened to demand Royal Mail bosses produce stamps to commemorate Brexit, it was revealed at this time.

‘Constructive’ talks are underway a few four-stamp set to be launched in January 2021, after the year-long transition interval involves an finish.

They might observe into circulation tens of millions of particular 50p cash, which shall be accessible from the tip of this month, inscribed with ‘Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations.’

The transfer would mark a change of coronary heart from the Royal Mail, which has beforehand opposed such a plan.

It beforehand stated it will not make Brexit the topic of one of many 13 commemorative units it produces yearly as a result of they’re reserved for ”vital anniversaries’ and it has to stay politically impartial.

Mr Johnson is alleged to have personally intervened to place strain on the agency, privatised by the coalition authorities after lots of of years as a state monopoly, to alter its thoughts, in response to the Solar

Final month it was revealed new 50p cash have been ordered for the newest Brexit date after the delay to the UK’s exit from the EU pressured the Royal Mint to destroy the earlier batch.

Chancellor Sajid Javid initially ordered manufacturing of the commemorative cash prematurely of the unique departure date of October 31.

The delay meant about 1,000,000 cash needed to be melted down and the metallic put apart till a brand new departure date was confirmed.

After a gathering of the Privy Council in December the Queen issued a proclamation that new ‘gold, silver and cupro-nickel cash’ shall be minted with the up to date departure date of January 31.

The coin will characteristic the date the UK is ready to depart the EU in addition to the inscription: ‘Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations’.