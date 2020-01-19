Britain suffers ‘coldest night of winter’ so far after -7C plunge

Components of Britain suffered the coldest night time of winter thus far final night time, with forecasters warning the frosty evenings are set to proceed, whereas ‘exceptionally excessive’ strain threatens TV and radio blackouts right this moment.

Thousands and thousands of houses may very well be affected by the strain, which may very well be the very best since 1957, that means viewers might miss out on reveals like Dancing on Ice and Physician Who.

The Met Workplace additionally warned that individuals may expertise their ears popping extra simply than normal due to the strain, which is brought on by an uncommon heat layer of air above chilly air at floor stage.

Nonetheless, the excessive strain must also imply that the UK will expertise extra settled climate, with low winds and clear skies, although it will likely be bitterly chilly in a single day.

A Mackerel sky over St Mary’s lighthouse in Whitley Bay as freezing temperatures hit Britain, with some experiencing the coldest night time of winter thus far

Excessive air strain occurs when a physique of chilly air descends, or when chilly air will get trapped beneath a layer of hotter air. This disrupts TV as channel alerts combine, inflicting pixelated or black screens

The excessive strain, which might attain 1050 millibars, will bend and replicate TV alerts leaving viewers with scrambled TV channels

Freeview, which supplies TV channels to 6 in 10 UK houses and 40 million Brits, would be the worst hit whereas YouView’s TV can even be affected, as will its broadcast partnerships to TV companies from BT, TalkTalk and Plusnet.

Satellite tv for pc broadcasters Sky and Freesat won’t be affected as they use totally different frequencies and on-line streaming must also work as regular.

MeteoGroup forecaster Mario Cuellar mentioned: ‘The stronger the air strain, the larger the affect on TV and radio waves. ‘And the UK might be near its 1053.6 millibars strain document.

‘Excessive strain will trigger chilly air at floor stage and heat air above, which can act like a mirror reflecting and disrupting TV and radio waves.’

Met Workplace forecaster Marco Petagna mentioned: ‘Excessive strain might effectively have an effect on Freeview, inflicting alerts to weaken and intrude with each other, resulting from a temperature inversion.

‘Unimaginable excessive strain round 1050 millibars might be over us.’

A runner in a frost lined Windsor Nice Park. The Met Workplace mentioned Northern Eire skilled its coldest night time of the winter yesterday, whereas the temperature fell to -6.8C in North Yorkshire’s Topcliffe, and hovered round -1C throughout London

Photographers wait to take image of a stag in a frost-covered Richmond Park in south west London the place in a single day temperatures dipped to -3C

A walker in a frost lined Windsor Nice Park. In addition to the chilly climate, hundreds of thousands of houses may very well be affected by ‘exceptionally excessive’ strain, which may very well be the very best since 1957, that means viewers might miss out on reveals like Dancing on Ice and Physician Who

Deer in a frost lined Windsor Nice Park. Although temperature will rise as excessive as 46.4F (8C) all through the day everywhere in the UK, they’re anticipated to plunge again right down to -7C later tonight

A Freeview spokesperson mentioned: ‘Excessive strain can imply some viewers expertise pixelated photos or a short lived lack of sure channels.

‘We’ll carefully monitor the climate and replace our service standing.’

YouView has mentioned: ‘Excessive strain can negatively have an effect on alerts, inflicting image break-up.’

The Met Workplace mentioned Northern Eire skilled its coldest night time of the winter yesterday, whereas the temperature fell to -6.8C in North Yorkshire’s Topcliffe, and hovered round -1C throughout London.

Although temperature will rise as excessive as 46.4F (8C) all through the day everywhere in the UK, they’re anticipated to plunge again right down to -7C later tonight.

The company’s Alex Burkhill mentioned a fog warning had been put in place over sections of the West Midlands and north-west England.

A person takes his canine for a stroll because the solar rises behind the Allen Clarke Memorial Windmill in Blackpool, because the chilly weekend continued with the mercury dipping beneath zero and fog coating massive elements of the nation

Deer in a frost lined Windsor Nice Park. A mid-range chilly climate alert has been issued by Public Well being England from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Tuesday

A bike owner rides via a frost-covered Richmond Park in south west London the place in a single day temperatures dipped to -3C. Temperatures will rise all through Sunday earlier than plummeting once more tonight

‘It has been a really frosty begin however via the majority of the day it will be largely advantageous and largely sunny,’ the forecaster mentioned.

It might nonetheless be ‘fairly chilly’ with anticipated highs of 8C scattered throughout elements of England, Mr Burkhill mentioned.

He added that there can be some rain for the Shetland Islands.

A mid-range chilly climate alert has been issued by Public Well being England from 6pm on Sunday to 6pm on Tuesday and the organisation is urging individuals to arrange for chilly climate circumstances and look out for these most in danger.

Dr Owen Landeg, principal environmental public well being scientist at PHE, mentioned: ‘Under 18 levels, adjustments to the physique imply that the danger of strokes, coronary heart assaults and chest infections improve so heating houses to this temperature is especially essential to remain effectively.’