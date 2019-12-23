Britain will rack up a £7.8bn fuel bill driving at Christmas

By Rob Hull For Thisismoney.co.uk

Revealed: 06:45 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:09 EST, 23 December 2019

Britain’s motorists will spend a complete of £7.8billion on gas this festive season.

That is in response to a brand new calculation based mostly on 28 million drivers hitting the street this week to go to family and friends – and performing some final minute shopping for of items.

Many of those might be visiting motorway companies forecourts, the place there will be stung an additional £20 to replenish in some circumstances, in response to our gas costs investigation this weekend.

Festive gas invoice: Motorists might be forking out £7.8billion on petrol and diesel this Christmas, a examine has estimated

Drivers’ general spend through the festive interval has been estimated by a brand new examine carried out on behalf of EDF Vitality.

A survey of two,00zero drivers discovered that the common motorist will spend £280 on gas when driving residence for Christmas, procuring and operating holiday-related errands.

Whereas gas prices have come down in current months and supermarkets have initiated worth wars, a fifth of drivers polled mentioned they’ve made plans this 12 months to make use of their automobiles much less, lowering the variety of journeys they make over the festive season.

Unsurprisingly, the examine additionally discovered 40 per cent suppose petrol and diesel is ‘too costly’.

However greater than a 3rd of the motorists surveyed really feel they’ve no alternative however to pay a lot for gas as a result of they’re so depending on their automobiles – particularly at the moment of 12 months.

That is an excellent better subject for these having to do lengthy motorway journeys to go to family and friends for Christmas.

Many will sooner or later replenish at motorway service stations up and down the nation, which proceed to flee motorists with extortionate pump costs regardless of guarantees of crackdowns from ministers.

The distinction within the worth of a litre of gas at a motorway companies in comparison with an in-town forecourt was discovered to be as a lot as 36p, a Each day Mail investigation uncovered.

A Each day Mail investigation discovered drivers are charged as much as 36p a litre extra in the event that they replenish at a motorway companies as a substitute of s forecourt on the town

Providers alongside the M25 – the place among the worst vacation congestion is predicted – and the M20 are charging probably the most, with many asking for 149.9p a litre for unleaded and 155.9p for diesel.

That is effectively above the nationwide common of 125.3p for unleaded and 129.6p for diesel, and much larger than at native grocery store petrol stations.

In one of many worst examples, unleaded gas at Birchanger Inexperienced Providers on the M11 in Essex is 36p dearer than at a Sainsbury’s three miles away.

This implies it may price £20 extra to replenish a typical 55-litre household automobile on the motorway.

One in 5 drivers polled within the EDF Vitality examine mentioned they’re lowering the variety of journeys they carry out by automobile over Christmas in an effort to save cash on gas

Philippe Commaret, managing director for purchasers at EDF Vitality mentioned: ‘Christmas is a busy time, and we regularly spend hours within the automobile visiting family and friends and operating final minute errands.

‘However the further miles we journey this month may cause gas prices and carbon emissions to extend.

‘Issues about price and the atmosphere are inflicting some individuals to limit their driving this festive interval – however by switching to an electrical automobile, motorists may lower your expenses and do their bit for the planet.’

EDF Vitality additionally discovered that the monetary burden of driving a petroleum or diesel automobile isn’t the one factor motorists are fearful about over the Christmas holidays.

Their carbon footprint can be a priority, with an eighth claiming they do not intend to journey over the festive interval in an effort to preserve emissions down.

For a similar purpose, a sixth of drivers have organized to get a elevate with another person travelling to a close-by location.