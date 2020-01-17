Britain’s 10 best chippies will be handing out FREE food TODAY

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Fish and chips is likely one of the UK’s most conventional dishes with slightly below half of Britons tucking into the takeaway a minimum of each different week.

The dish is beloved in households, with the standards for the ‘finest’ fish and chips a explanation for nation-wide debate.

However the resolution has been made that a lot simpler as the highest 10 fish and chip retailers within the UK have been revealed – and are providing clients a free taster as we speak.

Fish and chips is likely one of the UK’s most conventional dishes with slightly below half of Britons tucking into the takeaway a minimum of each different week. These are Britain’s prime 10 chippies

The highest 10 fish and chip retailers within the UK have been revealed – and are providing clients a free taster of their dishes. Pictured: One of many finalists [email protected], Fishguard, Pembrokeshire

The finalists are competing for the title of ‘Fish and Chip Store of the 12 months’. Pictured: The Cod’s Scallops, Wollaton, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Which chippies are battling it out named Fish and Chip Store of the 12 months 2020? Carron Fish Bar, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire SCOTLAND Dolphin Takeaway, Dungannon, County Tyrone NORTHERN IRELAND Fish & Chips @ Weston Grove, Upton, Chester, Cheshire NORTH WEST ENGLAND Hiks, Swansea, West Glamorgan WALES [email protected], Fishguard, Pembrokeshire WALES Rockfish, Brixham, Devon SOUTH WEST ENGLAND Seafare, Guildford, Surrey LONDON AND SOUTH EAST ENGLAND Shap Chippy, Shap, Penrith, Cumbria NORTH WEST ENGLAND The Cod’s Scallops, Wollaton, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire EAST ENGLAND The Golden Carp, Redditch, Worcestershire MIDLANDS

The 10 finalists will now compete for the title of the ‘Fish and Chip Store of the 12 months’.

To have fun their nominations, all 10 are shelling out free fish suppers to their first 20 clients as we speak.

Business physique Seafish will announce the winner on the 32nd anniversary ceremony of The Nationwide Fish & Chip Awards in London on January 23.

Over 45 per cent of individuals within the UK purchase fish and chips a minimum of each different week, with most shopping for it as a deal with for themselves or as a result of they think about it a household custom, analysis by Seafish discovered.

Seafish Chief Government Marcus Coleman mentioned: ‘With slightly below one week to go, we’re eagerly awaiting to seek out out who might be topped the perfect fish and chip store within the UK for 2020.

‘We love celebrating nice fish and chips and as we speak we wish to have fun the customers who assist the trade by shopping for their fish supper each week.

‘Remember to test in case your native store has made the lower.

‘Being shortlisted as a finalist for the flagship award is an exceptional achievement and we hope folks will head alongside on Friday to cheer on their native store and luxuriate in some free fish and chips.

‘Everybody within the ultimate really deserves their spot and we want all of them the perfect of luck subsequent week.’

