Britain’s BEST chippies are revealed in National Fish and Chip Awards 2020

Revealed: 10:30 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:33 EST, 23 January 2020

An area chippy that serves oysters, complete lobster and a bunch of tremendous wines has been topped Britain’s greatest fish and chip store.

The Cod’s Scallops in Wollaton, Nottingham, has picked up probably the most coveted prize on the Nationwide Fish & Chip Awards, an annual occasion that celebrates the perfect practitioners of one of many UK’s most beloved dishes.

Owned by the husband and spouse staff of John and Helen Molnar, the award-winning chippy boasts a spread of shellfish and pies, whereas additionally providing punters barista-style coffees and seaside-inspired cocktails.

The East Midlands eaterie serves a wide range of fish and shellfish every day – relying on what comes off their very personal boats – with its web site proudly declaring: ‘Our fish is so recent, tomorrow’s tea continues to be within the sea!’

Hailing from throughout the nation, entrants to Seafish’s Nationwide Fish & Chip Awards are judged over eight months on sustainability, menu innovation, catering for particular dietary necessities and customer support.

The highest accolade was considered one of 16 awards introduced to chippies throughout a ceremony in London immediately, together with greatest newcomer, greatest younger fish fryer and excellent achievement within the trade.

Under is the checklist of the 16 completely different winners:

Fish and Chip Store of the 12 months Award: The Cod’s Scallops, Wollaton, Nottingham

The finalists are competing for ‘Fish and Chip Store of the 12 months’ title. Pictured: The Cod’s Scallops in Wollaton, Nottingham

Time to tuck in! Workers of the Cods Scallops sit all the way down to take pleasure in their fish and chips after a tough day’s work on the venue

The Cod’s Scallops in Nottingham has tried to combine a conventional chippy really feel with that of a boutique restaurant (pictured above)

Finest Fish and Chip Restaurant Award: Trenchers Restaurant, Spanish Metropolis, Whitley Bay

Finest Newcomer Award: Lewis’s Fish & Grill, Maidstone, Kent

NFFF High quality Award Champion: The Actual Meals Café, Tydrum, Stirlingshire

Finest Seafood Week Marketing campaign Award: Penaluna’s Well-known Fish & Chips, Hirwaun, South Wales

Finest Foodservice Operator Award: Mary Lambert Artisan Bakery, Hartlepool, County Durham

Menu Improvement and Innovation Award: Fish Metropolis Belfast, Belfast

Advertising Innovation Award: Shap Chippy, Shap, Cumbria

From Subject to Frier Award and Good Catch Award: Fish & Chips @ Weston Grove, Upton, Chester

Workers Coaching and Improvement Award: The Wetherby Whaler, Yorkshire

Drywite Younger Fish Frier of the 12 months: Charlie Collins, Frydales, Leicester, Leicestershire

Finest Cellular Operator Award: The English Indian, Lichfield, Staffordshire

Finest A number of Operator Award: Sutton & Sons, Stoke Newington, North London

Seasonal UK Seafood Award: One thing Else Fishy, Milborne Port, Sherborne