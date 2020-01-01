Britain’s best PUBS revealed: Is your local on the list?

Britain’s greatest boozers have been revealed for 2020 and embrace a 500-year-old inn, a former tobacco service provider, a pub inside an outdated manor home and a bar with greater than 20 ales on faucet.

The Good Pub Information Awards has singled out one of the best ingesting spots all through the UK, with winners in classes together with essentially the most unspoilt, one of the best for eating, selection of beer or wine, gin and even whisky, and one of the best worth.

Editors of the 38th version of the information, scoured the nation to pick out one of the best of one of the best, that confirmed ‘constant excellence’ providing a welcoming environment a high quality pint.

Fiona Stapley, editor of the information – dubbed a ‘bible for pub-goers’ – mentioned that the nice British boozer must be celebrated: ‘Since we began the Good Pub Information practically 40 years in the past what has not modified is our enjoyment of a well-run pub – they make us pleased.

‘They’re the hub of a local people the place prospects of all walks of life and of all ages combine simply and they’re run by extraordinary, hard-working licensees who’ve tailored their institutions to slot in with the wants and whims of our trendy lives.

‘They’re uniquely British and must be celebrated. We’re very fortunate to have them.’

The Good Pub Information is printed by Ebury Press and is on sale now at £15.99. Here’s a run down of some the winners for the 2020 awards:

PUB OF THE YEAR: The Inn at Whitewell, Clitheroe, Lancashire

The historic Inn at Whitewell, is described by judges as a ‘very particular place’ set excessive on the banks of the River Hodder with ‘spectacular’ views of the Forest of Bowland.

It encompasses a riverside bar and terrace and is lauded within the information for its ‘pubby environment, fine quality meals, distinctive wine listing, actual ales , pleasant service’.

The previous manor home was used for the keepers of the Royal forest within the 14th century. It was transformed to supply a resting place for travellers en path to or from Lancaster within the 18th century.

In 2010 the Inn featured as the primary venue in Rob Bryden and Steve Coogan’s tour of high quality eating within the North of England on BBC2’s ‘The Journey’.



DINING PUB OF THE YEAR: Assheton Arms, Clitheroe, Lancashire

The Grade II listed nation pub is within the untouched conservation village of Downham, Lancashire. It boasts gorgeous views of Pendle Hill and gives ‘loads of eating and ingesting house, a pleasant welcome, a number of actual ales and inventive meals.’

The kitchen specialises in ‘similar day’ seafood, typically served solely hours after being caught, served in a ‘custom pub setting, completed with a contemporary twist.

The judges say: ‘The distinctive meals on this high quality outdated place stays one of many essential attracts, however loads of prospects do come for only a pint and a chat.’

NEW PUB OF THE YEAR: The Swan, Whitchurch, Shropshire

The village centre pub in Marbury, close to Whitchurch, Shropshire, has stood for greater than 250 years. However it fell into disrepair, earlier than the brand new homeowners determined to return it to its former glory.

In April 2018 after it was fully refurbished utilizing pure and reclaimed supplies. The wood-burning range offers a welcoming spot for drinkers to take pleasure in a pint, and there are two open plan eating areas, offering a ‘gently civilised, casual and chatty’ environment.

The Information says the pub offers ‘cushioned picket eating chairs, leather-topped stools, suede wall seating and lengthy, button-back benches, grouped round good outdated tables’ and the ‘partitions are hung with black and white photographs and fascinating prints, 2,000 books line the cabinets and home vegetation sit on windowsills.’

Judges described it as a ‘fastidiously renovated village pub with engaging open-plan rooms, a considerate selection of drinks and meals served by well-trained workers.’

BEER PUB OF THE YEAR : Fats Cat, Norwich, Norfolk

Described as an ‘absolute should’ for actual ale lovers’ the Beer Pub of the Yr went to the Fats Cat, in Norwich, Norfolk.

Colin Keatley opened the Fats Cat Pub in 1991, and it has develop into a ‘pilgrimage’ for ale followers, who benefit from the selection of as much as 32 ‘completely stored and shortly altering’ beers.

They embrace their very own brews – Fats Cat Bitter, Honey Ale, Marmalade Cat, Tom Cat and Wild Cat), in addition to company equivalent to Adnams Mosaic, Colchester Drizzle, Crouch Vale Yakima Gold, Darkish Star American Pale Ale, Fullers ESB, Greene King Abbot, Oakham Bishops Farewell and Citra, Thornbridge Jaipur and Timothy Taylors Landlord

Visitors can even discover imported draught beers and lagers, over 50 bottled beers from all over the world, ten malt whiskies, ten rums and 20 ciders and perries.

WHISKY PUB OF THE YEAR: Bon Accord, Glasgow

The Bon Accord started as a pub specialising in actual ales – however has grown over time into what’s now Glasgow’s specialist whisky bar.

With greater than 400 whiskies on supply, this award profitable pub additionally serves greater than 800 completely different beers a 12 months.

In what the Good Pub Information describes as a ‘exceptional’ show behind the counter, it additionally sells 50 gins, 20 rums and a large selection of vodka.

WINE PUB OF THE YEAR: Woods, Dulverton, Somerset

Woods Bar and Restaurant is hidden down a facet avenue within the city of Dulverton, in Somerset, surrounded by Exmoor’s countryside.

Judges described it as a ‘well casual place with distinctive wines, actual ales, first price meals and combine of shoppers.’

The Good Pub information continues: ”This by no means disappoints’ and ‘an absolute gem’ is how prospects describe this notably nicely run inn.

‘There is a incredible mixture of each drinkers and diners and the environment is gently civilised but informally pleasant.’

‘The marvellous drinks selection consists of Hop Again Crop Circle, Otter Ale and St Austell Cornish Greatest tapped from the cask, farm cider, many sherries and a few uncommon spirits – but it surely’s the gorgeous wine listing that pulls essentially the most consideration.’

GIN PUB OF THE YEAR – Cholmondeley Arms, Malpas, Cheshire

This former Victorian schoolhouse, transformed right into a bar with lofty ceilings and tall Victorian home windows, is ready in lovely Cheshire countryside, subsequent to Cholmondeley Citadel.

One of many nation’s most original pubs and relationship again to 1862, the college was transformed in 1988 and was the primary public home on Lord Cholmondeley’s property for greater than 100 years.

Judges mentioned the meals has ‘exceptionally good meals’ with a ‘respectable vary of actual ales and wines and a sizeable backyard.’

The pub additionally has six en-suite bedrooms located within the Headmasters Home reverse. However it’s the variety of gins that units it aside, with greater than 400 on supply, profitable it the accolade of Gin Pub of the Yr.

UNSPOILT PUB OF THE YEAR: Kings Head, Laxfield, Woodbridge, Suffolk

The 500-year-old inn has been largely untouched and sits inside the charming rural village of Laxfield, close to Woodbridge, Suffolk.

The Good Pub Information says: ‘This can be a beautiful, unspoilt thatched pub, identified regionally as Low Home, that’s owned for the group by a small group of residents. There’s an easy-going, genuinely pleasant environment.’

It provides: ‘Exterior, a neatly stored backyard has vibrant herbaceous borders, an immaculately mown garden with picnic-sets, and a pavilion for colder evenings.

‘They maintain common occasions equivalent to morris and molly dancing, traditional automotive days, speciality meals nights, beer festivals, performs within the backyard and music and artwork exhibits.’

TOWN PUB OF THE YEAR: Babbity Bowster, Glasgow

This 18th-c former tobacco product owner’s home stays very a lot a ‘Glasgow establishment’ in line with the Good Pub Information, with what they describe as a ‘completely convivial environment and combine of shoppers.’

It was constructed on the positioning of an outdated monastery, as a part of a late 18th century city improvement, and now caters for ale lovers and has a loyal buyer following because of its regionally sourced meals.

The information reveals: ‘The merely adorned, light-filled inside has high quality tall home windows, plush stools and cushioned ladder-back chairs round a mixture of darkish tables on naked boards, some wall bench seating, open fires and engaging plant prints on mild paintwork.’ The pub holds conventional dwell music periods from 3pm twice every week.

COUNTRY PUB OF THE YEAR: The Harp, Presteigne, Outdated Radnor, Powys

The charming hilltop pub is ready in excellent strolling nation and overlooks Radnor Forest. The information says it will get ‘nothing however heat reward from our readers on all features of the place.’

The bar is described as having a ‘nice deal of character’ which incorporates a good-looking curved vintage settle, a log fireplace in a high quality inglenook and plenty of native books, maps and guides for residents.’

Judges mentioned: ‘Tables exterior benefit from the wonderful view. The spic and span bedrooms are extremely wanted and share the identical beautiful views.’

Independently owned and run by Chris and Angela Eire, the web site says: ‘The Harp is an actual pub, with historical slate flooring, oak beams, vintage settles and an enormous open log fireplace.

‘After we took it over in 2010 our ambition was merely to show it into the type of place we might wish to go to for good meals, good beer, comfy rooms and pleasant service.’

INN OF THE YEAR: The Kings Head, Bledington, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire

The inn of the 12 months is described as a ‘beautiful place to stick with cosy rooms’ and ‘notably good breakfasts’ and is ready within the picturesque Cotswolds village of Bledington.

The 16th century constructing is described as having ‘atmospheric furnishings, tremendous wines by the glass, actual ales and scrumptious meals, and good bedrooms.’

The workers are described as ‘attentive’ and ‘welcoming’ and the pub gives a ‘tremendous wine line’ together with 20 malt whiskies and an ‘in depth wine assortment.’

VALUE PUB OF THE YEAR: Dipton Mill Inn, Hexham, Northumberland

Dwelling of the Hexhamshire brewery, the Dipton Mill wins the title as one of the best worth within the UK within the 2020 Good Pub Information Awards.

A household owned and run pub, the Brooker household purchased the pub in 1989 and have efficiently run the pub ever since.

The household began Hexhamshire Brewery in 1992 to provide beer to the Dipton Mill and different pubs within the North East. In 2017 the brewery was relocated to the grounds of the pub.

Described as a ‘quaint little nation pub’ the information says it has a ‘neatly stored cosy bar’ with ‘real character, darkish ply panelling, low ceilings, crimson furnishings, a two open fires.’

It provides: ‘The backyard is peaceable and fairly with engaging planting and seats on grass by a restored mill stream.’

***THE GOOD PUB GUIDE 2020 is printed by Ebury Press and is on sale now at £15.99***

