Britain’s greatest lottery winner Colin Weir has died aged 71, eight years after he gained £161million in a Euromillions draw.

Former TV cameraman Mr Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, gained the jackpot along with his now ex-wife Christine in July 2011.

The daddy-of-two was being handled at College Hospital Ayr however handed away within the early hours of this morning following a brief sickness.

Earlier this yr the pair confirmed they might divorce after 38 years of marriage.

His lawyer confirmed his passing late final night time, saying: ‘It’s with deep unhappiness that we announce the passing of Colin Weir early in the present day after a brief sickness.

‘We’d ask for privateness for his household and buddies at this distressing time.

‘No additional remark can be made apart from to supply honest because of the workers of College Hospital Ayr for his or her care and compassion.’

Mr Weir bought a majority stake in a seven-figure transfer at Patrick Thistle Soccer Membership by his group Three Black Cats earlier this yr, making him the membership’s greatest shareholder.

He arrange The Weir Charitable Belief in 2013 with Christine and made a donation to a group soccer membership of their native Largs.

Mr Weir helped the Jags arrange the Thistle Weir Youth Academy and a piece of their Firhill Stadium being named the Colin Weir Stand.

The additionally donated £1million to the Scottish independence marketing campaign forward of the 2014 referendum, and continued donating to the SNP afterwards.

Co-founder of Thistle For Ever (TfE) Paul Goodwin paid tribute to Mr Weir final night time saying: ‘We’re massively indebted for all he has finished for Patrick Thistle.

‘That is extremely unhappy information and our ideas are along with his household and buddies.’

Mr Weir leaves behind his two kids, Carly and Jamie.