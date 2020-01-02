Britain’s economy ended 2019 in a ‘stagnant’ state

By Day by day Mail Reporter

Revealed: 19:38 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:39 EST, 1 January 2020

The UK economic system ended 2019 in ‘stagnation’ amid long-term uncertainty and rising enterprise prices, a report warns.

Analysis by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) urged a ‘protracted weakness’ throughout the economic system, affecting companies in manufacturing and companies.

Funding plans stay weak, whereas money move has improved solely barely from its lowest degree in eight years, stated the BCC.

Its survey of greater than 6,400 companies, overlaying the ultimate quarter of 2019, highlighted a worsening image within the companies sector, which accounts for many financial output.

The UK economic system ended 2019 in ‘stagnation’ amid long-term uncertainty and rising enterprise prices, a report warns. Analysis by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) urged a ‘protracted weakness’ throughout the economic system, affecting companies in manufacturing and companies

Suren Thiru, head of economics on the BCC, stated: ‘The UK economic system limped via the ultimate quarter of 2019.

‘The fourth quarter was characterised by a broad-based slowdown within the dominant companies sector.

Indicators within the manufacturing sector stay very weak and the near-term outlook for the sector stays difficult.

Funding plans stay weak, whereas money move has improved solely barely from its lowest degree in eight years, stated the BCC. Its survey of greater than 6,400 companies, overlaying the ultimate quarter of 2019, highlighted a worsening image within the companies sector, which accounts for many financial output. (File picture)

‘A faltering service sector along with listless manufacturing exercise factors to a downbeat out-turn for GDP progress in 2019.’

BCC director-general Dr Adam Marshall stated: ‘The top of political impasse should deliver motion to resume enterprise confidence and sort out extended stagnation.

‘The Authorities should transfer shortly to make sure that Brexit is finished proper.

‘A transparent future buying and selling relationship with the EU is essential to many companies’ funding and progress prospects.’