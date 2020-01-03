Britain’s ‘most hated mother’ Karen Matthews DUMPS her paedophile fiancé days into their engagement

Karen Matthews has dumped her paedophile fiance after just some days of engagement after he was unmasked by MailOnline as a violent intercourse offender after which arrested final night time.

Matthews, 44, branded Britain’s most feckless mom after she faked her daughter Shannon’s kidnapping in 2008 to snaffle the £50,000 reward cash, had discovered love with Paul Saunders, 57, who proposed over Christmas.

However yesterday the romance unravelled when MailOnline revealed her new love was a convicted baby abuser who groomed and defiled a weak teenager whereas working as a driver for particular wants kids.

And final night time he was detained ‘on suspicion of a breach to his notification necessities’ – more likely to be that he failed to tell Thames Valley Police he was staying with Matthews quite than his personal deal with.

He was jailed for 5 years in 2010 for his abuse of a younger lady who mentioned after his conviction at Oxford Crown Courtroom: ‘He makes me sick. He ought to die. I hate him’.

Matthews has taken off her engagement ring, which was designed to appear to be Princess Diana’s, and informed buddies: ‘He is not coming again’.

Karen Matthews (left) has bought engaged to handyman Paul Saunders, 57, (proper) who was jailed for 5 years in 2010 for partaking in sexual exercise with a ‘weak’ teenage lady

Matthews was pictured wanting elated along with her former companion Craig Meehan after Shannon was discovered alive. Meehan was not concerned within the kidnapping plot however was later convicted for possessing baby pornography

A buddy informed the Mirror: ‘She [Matthews] didn’t have a clue about his previous. She thought she’d discovered love however it’s simply one other horror story’.

The tragic case of Shannon Matthews and her feckless mom Karen 19 February 2008 Shannon Matthews is final seen exterior her college in Dewsbury 20 February Police announce a large seek for the lacking lady 21 February 200 volunteers be a part of the native police search celebration 1 March Shannon’s mom Karen points an emotional public attraction for the secure return on her daughter 12 March Reward supplied for data resulting in Shannon’s whereabouts is elevated to £50,000 14 March Shannon is discovered inside the bottom of a divan base on the house of Michael Donovan in Batley Carr Over the following few weeks Donovan, together with Shannon’s mom and stepfather, are all charged for separate offences 23 January 2009 Matthews and Donovan are sentenced to eight years every of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice April 2012: Matthews is launched from jail after serving half her sentence. She was given a brand new taxpayer-funded identification and residential. She is banned from seeing Shannon and her different kids, who have been put in care.

Saunders had come to restore her rest room and inside six weeks they have been getting married.

he abused his teenage sufferer over a three-year interval and was solely caught after he was individually jailed for advantages fraud.

The sexual abuse was found when indecent photographs of the lady have been discovered on his cell phone by his then companion.

In January 2010, Oxford Crown Courtroom heard his offences came about between 2006 and 2009 when his sufferer was aged between 15 and 17.

Saunders, focused the ‘weak’ lady and made indecent photographs of her, the court docket heard as he was jailed for 5 years positioned on the intercourse offenders’ register for all times.

His sufferer, who’s now an grownup, mentioned after he was jailed: ‘He makes me sick. He ought to die. I hate him.’

Matthews has been seen on quite a few events along with her new beau within the south of England the place she lives.

She is claimed by buddies to be ‘inseparable’ from her boyfriend with one saying they’re appearing ‘like youngsters in love.’

Matthews has confessed her prison historical past to Saunders, who seemingly ‘cannot be bothered about her previous’.

It’s not recognized if Saunders has admitted his personal sordid previous to his new lover.

Matthews not has any contact with Shannon or her different kids.

Matthews, 44, (left) is infamous for faking the kidnap of her nine-year-old daughter Shannon (proper) in 2008 when she and a former boyfriend hid the teenager inside a mattress for 24 days

Matthews in March 2008 holding her daughter’s favorite teddy bear as she feigned an emotional attraction for her secure return

Matthews (left) and co-conspirator Michael Donovan (proper) have been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences

Matthews and her ex-boyfriend’s uncle Michael Donovan have been jailed in 2008 for the plot to stage Sharon’s kidnapping and declare the £50,000 reward for ‘discovering’ her.

She made a sequence of tearful TV appeals for assist in discovering her daughter as West Yorkshire Police launched one of many power’s largest ever searches.

Matthews led from Dewsbury police station earlier than a court docket look over Shannon’s kidnap

Shannon was finally discovered by detectives in Donovan’s flat, round a mile from her house in Dewsbury, 24 days after she disappeared.

Prosecutors mentioned the schoolgirl was drugged and doubtless stored captive on a leash throughout her incarceration.

Police described Matthews as ‘pure evil’ after she was discovered responsible of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

Her then-boyfriend, Craig Meehan, was not concerned within the kidnapping plot.

Nevertheless, he was individually convicted of possessing 49 indecent photographs of kids on a house pc.

She and Donovan have been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences.

Shannon was raised by a brand new household below a brand new identification and is now an grownup.

Shannon Matthews was pressured to stick to a strict checklist of guidelines, which have been signed off with ‘IPU’, which the jury was informed stood for ‘I promise you’, a risk Karen used towards Shannon