LONDON — Prince Philip has left a hospital after being handled for what Buckingham Palace referred to as a “pre-existing condition.”

The 98-year-old is anticipated to hitch the remainder of Britain’s royal household for Christmas at Sandringham Home in jap England.

Dwell footage Tuesday confirmed the prince leaving the hospital on foot and getting into a automobile unaided.

Philip had been within the non-public hospital since Friday. His admittance was stated to have been a “precautionary measure.”

Buckingham Palace wouldn’t go into particulars about Philip’s ailment or the character of his therapy.

Philip’s choice to retire from public duties in 2017 was not health-related, Buckingham Palace stated on the time.