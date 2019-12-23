Britain’s smoking ban is hailed the country’s greatest public health achievement of the 21st century

By Every day Mail Reporter

Printed: 19:00 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:15 EST, 22 December 2019

The choking fug of tobacco smoke that hung over pubs and eating places was snuffed out again in 2007.

Now the smoking ban has been voted the UK’s biggest public well being achievement of the 21st century.

The Royal Society for Public Well being (RSPH) stated that the ban has had a ‘profound impact’ in each lowering harm from passive smoking and de-normalising lighting up in public.

The choking fug of tobacco smoke that hung over pubs and eating places was snuffed out again in 2007 [File photo]

Their listing, based mostly on votes from well being sector specialists, ranked the ‘sugar tax’ second.

The levy on delicate drinks based mostly on sugar content material was launched in 2018 as a part of the Authorities’s childhood weight problems plan.

In third place was the Marmot Overview into well being inequalities from 2010, adopted by Positive Begin kids’s centres.

RSPH chief govt Shirley Cramer stated: ‘This ranking unambiguously makes the case that prevention is better than the cure.’