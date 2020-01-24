‘Britain’s strictest headteacher’ sent flirtatious messages to pupils calling them ‘naughty’

A headteacher at a £37,500-a-year boarding despatched flirtatious messages to pupils calling them ‘naughty’ and ‘beautiful’.

Toby Belfield, 47, additionally complimented a scholar’s pink costume, mentioned he would go to pupils at College, and requested about their intercourse lives, as reported by The Instances.

It comes as a current report into Ruthin College in Denbighshire, north Wales, discovered it has ‘severe shortfalls’ the place pupils are ‘not appropriately safeguarded’.

The Care Inspectorate Wales report, launched this week, discovered the college was run by an ‘autocratic and controlling administration’.

Toby Belfield has beforehand been dubbed Britain’s strictest headmaster when he despatched an e mail to folks saying he was trying to expel college students.

It mentioned: ‘We discovered some workers didn’t at all times really feel supported, morale was low they usually felt undermined and susceptible by the dearth of efficient oversight by the council of administration.’

The texts from Mr Belfield are thought to have been circulated within the north Wales earlier than being handed to officers.

Within the messages, seen by the newspaper, Mr Belfield instructed one woman: ‘Think about if I discovered your new tattoo — I might should expel you.’

In one other message he mentioned: ‘The place is your love to your principal, it has vanished. So impolite and merciless to me. Breaking my coronary heart.’

He instructed dad and mom that too many college students had been registered as ‘sick’ once they had been simply ‘drained’.

He additionally mentioned he disapproved of relationships between pupils and threatened to exclude pupils in the event that they broke the principles.

In one other message Mr Belfield known as a scholar a ‘naughty woman’ and that she was ‘at all times the naughty one’

In one other alternate he says: ‘I am going to go to you at college to verify you might be nonetheless an angel.’

In an extra communication he feedback a few scholar’s intercourse life, saying: ‘I fear, positively, about you and sexual behaviour.

‘You would possibly want my assist and also you should not danger not having it . . . All of the boarding workers have been instructed you’re a potential sexual menace to younger boys.’

Lecturers have mentioned he has not been seen since final time period, and there was no remark about the place he’s, or in regards to the report stemming from the unannounced safeguarding go to.

One particular person linked with the college mentioned they’ve been instructed ‘nothing’.

The report additionally discovered college students didn’t ask for assist with their psychological well being as a result of they had been petrified of dropping a spot at college.

It mentioned: ‘Insurance policies are discouraging younger folks from coming ahead, accessing assist in relation to their psychological well being in concern of dropping their place in school or college.

‘Insurance policies referring to their emotional well being had been insufficient and discriminatory.

‘The counsellor had not visited or supported any younger particular person on the faculty within the 12 months previous this inspection, despite the fact that the necessity was obvious for such a service.’

The report additionally discovered there was a failure to make sure workers adopted an expert code of conduct that ‘resulted in younger folks being positioned liable to hurt’.

A spokesman from Denbighshire council earlier this week, mentioned: ‘Ruthin College is an impartial institution that’s answerable to the Welsh Authorities.

‘It isn’t an area training authority faculty, due to this fact it’s has no accountability to the native authority and the Council has completely no say on how the college is run. That’s purely a matter for the college and its personal regulators.

‘Nonetheless safeguarding kids and adults is a matter for the Council and its companions and we now have beforehand raised considerations about safeguarding points on the faculty which led to an investigation.

‘It’s for the college to handle the findings and proposals of this and some other inspection reviews. We proceed to stay involved.’

In reference to the report, a Ruthin College spokeswoman, earlier this week, mentioned: ‘The Council of Administration at Ruthin College was already finishing up root and department strategic evaluate on the time of the inspection, and that work is continuous.

‘We welcome the well timed publication of the newest Care Inspectorate of Wales report, and are guaranteeing the observations and motion factors contained in it are absolutely addressed as a part of our evaluate.

‘The work we’re doing now will guarantee the college’s governance and operational procedures proceed to maintain tempo with trendy necessities.’

The Instances contacted contacted Mr Belfield for remark.