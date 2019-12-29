Britain’s top bartenders reveal how to have a happy hangover

Yet another mulled wine with the neighbours? Go on then. One other eggnog top-up? Effectively, it’s the holidays in any case. The festive celebration season offers loads of alternatives to over-indulge, alcohol-wise.

However there’s a severe draw back to the nation’s merry-making. One too many and the brand new 12 months begins much less with a bang than a whimper. There’s the crashing headache, the mouth like the underside of a hamster’s cage, the dog-tired eyes and aching bones. And that’s only for starters.

So what’s one of the best ways to remedy a hangover? Or maybe keep away from them within the first place? We requested a few of the best-placed folks within the bar enterprise for his or her high suggestions . . .

RAW IS MORE

Sheila Hulme is the inventive chef at Lime Wooden Lodge’s spa restaurant Uncooked & Cured. Sheila says the key to combating a hangover lies in vitamin.

‘Coconut water is likely one of the quickest methods to revive your electrolyte steadiness. It additionally incorporates potassium, which may help scale back nausea. Ingesting this alone will enable you rehydrate and ease the dreaded headache.

‘Additionally, bananas! They comprise potassium and assist to cut back acids within the abdomen. And importantly, for those who’re feeling just a little delicate, they’re straightforward to digest. Ginger helps with queasiness, too.’

A TOAST TO CHEESE TOASTIES!

Benoit Provost is the Director of The American Bar at The Stafford resort in London’s St James’s. He suggests a little bit of fatty meals like a cheese toastie on the finish of the night.

‘The fat will protect your stomach and it helps to slow down the absorption of alcohol in the body,’ he says. ‘Drink lots of water earlier than going to mattress.

‘The subsequent morning, have bacon and eggs for breakfast. The eggs are miraculous; they comprise an amino acid that helps break down ethanal, a toxin produced by the oxidation of ethanol (alcohol).

‘A bottle of Lucozade paired with a banana works wonders, the banana settling your abdomen whereas the power drink offers nutritional vitamins and potassium.’

FIERY AND TANGY

Liam Davy is the Head of Bars at Hawksmoor steakhouses, serving cocktails in London, Manchester and Liverpool.

‘The best hangover cure going is sleep, as much of it as is humanly possible. Ideally, wake up in the morning, have some rehydration salts like Dioralyte and then try to get an extra two hours’ sleep,’ he says.

What about meals? ‘This should be little and often. Trying to take down a whole English breakfast or a roast dinner with a monster hangover is going to leave you feeling sick and remorseful.’ And what about hair of the canine? ‘It does work but make it something easy going. Tea is a must. (Coffee can make you edgy). If you want to try something a bit different, Mother Root (motherroot.london) is a delicious ginger drinking vinegar made in South London. It’s fiery and tangy and tastes nice blended with soda. A scrumptious, healthful cure-all.’

BLOODY MARY…

Tim Batchelor is Group Bar Supervisor for boutique Pig Lodges throughout the UK. He preaches a no-nonsense sensible strategy.

‘don’t drink on an empty abdomen — any meals helps. Have a glass of water earlier than mattress and don’t combine drinks. As an alternative, discover what works for you and persist with it,’ he says. ‘The morning after, don’t spend the day in mattress.

‘Rise up early, have some food and drinks then return to mattress for an hour or so.

‘A correct Bloody Mary helps, however for those who can’t face booze, go for ginger beer.’

… AND DIRTY MARY

Mustafa Tumburi is Head Bartender at Fortnum & Mason’s restaurant. Tumburi backs the Bloody Mary faculty.

‘The winning combination of tomato juice to settle the stomach, salt to replace electrolytes and alcohol to numb aches and pains is definitely the answer,’ he says. However he additionally suggests an ingenious twist. ‘Our Dirty Mary (tequila, dirty spice mix, citrus, bacon salt, cornichon and tomato juice) uses tequila in place of vodka, and is a firm favourite for guests nursing a weary head.’

OYSTERS, ANYONE?

They might not seem to be essentially the most appetising factor on a hangover however tucking into seafood may help exchange misplaced minerals in your system

Will Meredith runs the award-winning Lyaness, a cocktail bar on London’s South Financial institution. He says there’s no magical remedy however you may minimise hangovers.

‘drink a glass of water per drink. Stay away from shots. ‘These little concentrated architects of pain are so unnecessary,’ he argues. He additionally warns in opposition to ingesting sugary mixers ‘because fructose sugars put a big strain on your liver, as does booze’.

The subsequent day he suggests tucking into seafood to assist exchange misplaced minerals in your system. ‘It may sound less appealing than a fry-up, but trust me, oysters, ceviche and sushi all help.’

FLIPPING PANCAKES!

Stick with pancakes, not greasy fry-ups and you’ll want to drink a pint of water earlier than mattress

Osvaldo Bellomusto is the Bar Operations Supervisor for San Carlo eating places throughout the UK. He says select drinks correctly within the first place.

‘Stick to colourless drinks — vodka or gin — as they contain far fewer toxins that cause hangovers. Drink a pint of water before bed, and for breakfast, stick to pancakes, not greasy fry-ups, and you’ll be again on type very quickly.’

DEFEAT THE KILLERS

Liam Anderson lives in London and is the previous supervisor of members’ membership The Groucho in Soho.

‘Hangovers are inevitable in my line of work. I try to stick to one white spirit with no-sugar mixers to avoid the worst,’ he says. However expertise has taught him learn how to take care of these killer hangovers. ‘

‘A shot of vodka adopted by crushed uncooked garlic blended with an entire milk chaser will all the time do the trick.’

Simply the one shot will do, he warns, you don’t begin an entire new binge!