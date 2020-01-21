Britain’s toughest headteacher moved out of his school ‘after pupil was restrained’ 

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

A controversial headteacher who divided opinion along with his militant faculty guidelines has been moved from his faculty after an alleged incident involving the restraint of a pupil.

Barry Smith made headlines for banning pupils from utilizing cell phones, ordering them to stroll in single file to classes, be in mattress by 9.30pm and up by 6.30am.

His method led to him being labelled Britain’s hardest headteacher in 2017 after he took over a failing highschool and relaunched it because the Nice Yarmouth Constitution Academy, Norfolk.

The training newspaper Faculties Week has now that Mr Smith has not been accountable for day-to-day actions on the 740-pupil faculty since early December.

Sources informed the publication that he was ‘moved out of the college following an incident involving the restraint of a pupil.’

The Inspiration Belief, which runs 13 major and secondary colleges and a sixth kind faculty in Norfolk and Suffolk, refused to touch upon the explanations behind Mr Smith’s departure, however insisted he had not been suspended.

A spokesperson mentioned for the belief mentioned: ‘Barry Smith has not been suspended. He’s working centrally on a curriculum venture.

‘The varsity is being overseen by the manager principal, as standard, and whereas the principal is out of college, the deputy principal is taking up the day-to-day operations.’

Mr Smith has not made any remark.

The varsity had a number of the worst GCSE ends in the nation when it was beforehand often known as Nice Yarmouth Excessive Faculty and rated ‘insufficient’ by Ofsted, with just one in three pupils attaining a move in English and maths.

However Mr Smith’s new regime rapidly led to dramatic enhancements, and the college doubling its success price at GCSEs.

Its most up-to-date Ofsted inspection final July described it as ‘good’ in all areas together with ‘effectiveness of management and administration’

Mr Smith warned pupils that they might be given a bucket to throw up in in the event that they felt in poor health in school in a bid to chop down on them feigning illness to get out of classes.

Whereas he was praised by many mother and father, his appointment led to a backlash from others who accused him of ‘Military-like’ behaviour, claiming their youngsters had been left scared about going to highschool.

Regardless of Mr Smith’s success, a Fb group entitled Yarmouth Constitution Academy Anxious mother and father which was arrange after his appointment nonetheless has greater than 1,000 members.

Mr Smith made additional headlines in February 2018 when he banned excessive haircuts together with a boy’s fashion often known as the ‘Meet Me at McDonald’s’.

However colleges minister Nick Gibb praised him and the Inspiration Belief for enhancements on the faculty in Parliament in 2018, saying: ‘Inside a 12 months, the college had been reworked.’

Mr Smith revealed in September 2018 that he had been subjected to a hate marketing campaign on social media and on the street with some folks making false claims that he was a ‘paedophile, a bully and racist.’

He added: ‘Clearly, some will not be completely satisfied till I resign or I am sacked. Or do they need me to be so stuffed with self-loathing that I high myself? What’s the motivation of the haters?

‘I think, most often, it is nothing greater than a need to seize a little bit little bit of fame. I do not imagine for a second that any of them genuinely wish to assist children. It is fame hungry advantage signalling.

‘Worry not. I am impervious to detractors. I am extremely enthusiastic about what we’ll obtain this 12 months. I am extra decided than ever to maintain doing what I imagine in.’

Mr Smith acquired up at four.30am each Monday and spent three hours travelling to Nice Yarmouth, staying in an area mattress and breakfast 4 nights every week to run the college.

The Inspiration Belief has been contacted for additional remark.