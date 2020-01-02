Britain’s vilest couple: Karen Matthews’ new fiance is a PAEDOPHILE jailed for sex with child

Britain’s worst mom Karen Matthews is engaged to a convicted paedophile, Mail On-line can reveal.

She met handyman Paul Saunders six weeks in the past as he labored on her lavatory.

Matthews, 44, jailed for faking the kidnap of her nine-year-old daughter, has been exhibiting off her engagement ring after Saunders popped the query at Christmas.

However former pals of her new fiance have reacted with fury after it emerged that he was jailed for 5 years in 2010 for having intercourse with a teenage woman.

Karen Matthews (left) has bought engaged to handyman Paul Saunders, 56, (proper) who was jailed for 5 years in 2010 for partaking in sexual exercise with a ‘weak’ teenage woman

Matthews, seen smoking outdoors a restaurant, is claimed to be ‘head over heels’ in love with Saunders and has been seen round her hometown in southern England sporting an engagement ring

Matthews, 44, (left) is infamous for faking the kidnap of her nine-year-old daughter Shannon (proper) in 2008 when she and a former boyfriend hid the teenager inside a mattress for 24 days

The 56-year-old abused her over three years and his secret was solely found when indecent pictures of the woman have been discovered on his cell phone.

Saunders focused the ‘weak’ woman and made indecent pictures of her, a courtroom heard as he was positioned on the intercourse offenders’ register for all times.

His sufferer, who’s now an grownup, stated after he was jailed: ‘He makes me sick. He ought to die. I hate him.’

Matthews, who sparked one of many nation’s biggest-ever lacking individuals hunts when she hid her daughter below a mattress for 24 days, is claimed to have confessed her prison previous to Saunders.

It’s not identified if Saunders has admitted his sordid previous to her.

Matthews now not has any contact along with her daughter Shannon or her different kids.

Matthews was pictured trying elated along with her former accomplice Craig Meehan after Shannon was discovered alive. Meehan was not concerned within the kidnapping plot

Matthews in March 2008 holding her daughter’s favorite teddy bear as she feigned an emotional enchantment for her protected return

Matthews (left) and co-conspirator Michael Donovan (proper) have been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences

Matthews has been seen flashing her engagement ring across the city the place she resides within the south of England.

She is claimed by pals to be ‘inseparable’ from her boyfriend with one saying they’re appearing ‘like teenagers in love.’

Saunders, who’s from the Oxford space, is claimed to be unconcerned about his new girlfriend’s previous which noticed her labeled ‘Britain’s worst mom’.

Matthews led from Dewsbury police station earlier than a courtroom look over Shannon’s kidnap

Matthews had engineered the kidnap of Shannon in Dewsbury, West Yorks.

She and her ex-boyfriend’s uncle Michael Donovan have been jailed in 2008 for the plot to stage Sharon’s kidnapping and declare the £50,000 reward for ‘discovering’ her.

Matthews made a sequence of tearful TV appeals for assist in discovering her daughter as West Yorkshire Police launched one of many drive’s largest ever searches.

Shannon was ultimately discovered by detectives in Donovan’s flat, round a mile from her house in Dewsbury, 24 days after she disappeared.

Prosecutors stated the West Yorkshire schoolgirl was drugged and doubtless stored captive on a leash throughout her incarceration.

Police described Karen Matthews as ‘pure evil’ after she was discovered responsible of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

Her then-boyfriend, Craig Meehan, was not concerned within the kidnapping plot.

Nevertheless, he was individually convicted of possessing 49 indecent pictures of kids on a house laptop.

She and Donovan have been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences.

Shannon, then aged 9, was raised by a brand new household below a brand new identification and is now an grownup.

As a part of her launch from jail Matthews was given a taxpayers funded flat however has been banned from any contact with Shannon or her different six kids.

Saunders may have been launched after serving half of his 5 12 months sentence.

He pleaded responsible to 4 counts of partaking in sexual exercise with a toddler, making indecent pictures of a kid and two counts of sexual assault.

The mom of his sufferer described how she went ‘barmy’ when she discovered the indecent pictures of her daughter on his telephone.

She stated: ‘I went barmy, to say the least, I’m sickened and disgusted.’

On the time of the offences Saunders labored as an ambulance driver for mentally unwell and bodily disabled youngsters to school.