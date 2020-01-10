Britain’s worst mother Karen Matthews enjoys McDonald’s takeaways

The mom jailed for plotting to revenue from the staged kidnap of her nine-year-old daughter resides life on £300 every week in advantages, it was claimed at this time.

Karen Matthews, 44, who made up the disappearance of Shannon in 2008, is claimed to be spending her time after jail having fun with takeaways, scratchcards and manicures.

The mother-of-seven from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, now lives below a brand new id in a city within the South of England after serving her eight-year sentence.

She can be mentioned to be making ready for a New 12 months makeover after getting engaged to a paedophile with a charity store ring, and needs to get her enamel redone on the NHS.

And Matthews is claimed to be profiting from the equal of about £300 every week in money and housing for her free one-bedroom backyard flat, reported The Solar.

Karen Matthews is pictured in a city within the south of England, the place she lives below a brand new id, having fun with a McDonald’s takeaway on September three, 2018

Karen Matthews (left, pictured on January 2 in a city within the south of England) received engaged to handyman Paul Saunders (proper), 57, who was jailed for 5 years in 2010 for youngster intercourse offences

Matthews, who additionally has free bus journey, is claimed to recurrently go to manicure bars, her native McDonald’s department and purchase sweets and chocolate from low cost shops.

She additionally allegedly smokes ten cigarettes a day, recurrently buys scratchcards and eats chip butties from an area fish store – however thinks the meals served within the North is best.

A buddy in her hometown advised The Solar: ‘She will get every part paid for and her life is fairly sorted and steady.

‘She will be able to’t work due to who she is so will get every part on a plate. She lives in a backyard flat in a pleasant city, with a bus cease close by.

‘She Facetimes household and mates on a regular basis on a smartphone. Karen at all times has money for a McDonald’s, fags and the lottery and she or he’s at all times getting her nails finished.’

Matthews (left, in Dewsbury in 2008) is infamous for faking the kidnap of her nine-year-old daughter Shannon (proper) when she and her ex-boyfriend’s uncle hid her in a mattress for 24 days

Matthews was pictured wanting elated together with her ex-partner Craig Meehan after Shannon was discovered alive in Dewsbury in 2008. Meehan was not concerned within the kidnapping plot, however was individually convicted of possessing 49 indecent pictures of kids on a pc

Final week it was claimed she had grow to be engaged to Paul Saunders, 57, who MailOnline revealed was a convicted paedophile.

Saunders was arrested at his lover’s residence by Thames Valley Police after officers found he was residing along with his fiancée and had breached his bail situations.

He was later launched on bail, and is claimed to have made up with Matthews after they have been mentioned to have fallen out following the revelations about his previous.

A supply mentioned: ‘Paul has been showering her with items since they met. However the ring was not costly in any respect. Karen picked it after recognizing it in a charity store.’

Saunders was jailed for 5 years in 2010 for his abuse of a woman who mentioned after his conviction at Oxford Crown Court docket: ‘He makes me sick. He ought to die. I hate him’.

Matthews in March 2008 holding her daughter’s favorite teddy bear as she feigned an attraction

Matthews (left) and co-conspirator Michael Donovan (proper) have been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences

He abused his susceptible teenage sufferer over a three-year interval between 2006 and 2009 and was solely caught after he was individually jailed for advantages fraud.

The sexual abuse was found when indecent pictures of the lady have been discovered on his cell phone by his then companion. She was aged between 15 and 17 on the time.

In the meantime Matthews allegedly desires to drop a few pounds after placing on two stone and fears her hair may fall out as a consequence of stress and dying it for years to cover her id.

The supply added: ‘She desires to get her enamel redone. She says she it’s getting finished on the NHS and it might price taxpayers a number of thousand kilos.

‘Karen additionally placed on weight within the lead as much as Christmas. She turned obsessive about Haribo. She desires to lose the kilos she has placed on.

Shannon, who was discovered inside Donovan’s flat (left), was pressured to stick to a strict checklist of guidelines (proper), which have been signed off with ‘IPU’, which the jury was advised stood for ‘I promise you’, a risk Matthews used towards Shannon

‘She thinks she is a star and everybody will wish to see her on her massive day. Karen is desperately in search of an agent. She has put feelers out already.

The tragic case of Shannon Matthews and her feckless mom Karen 19 February 2008 Shannon Matthews is final seen exterior her faculty in Dewsbury 20 February Police announce an enormous seek for the lacking lady 21 February 200 volunteers be a part of the native police search get together 1 March Shannon’s mom Karen points an emotional public attraction for the protected return on her daughter 12 March Reward supplied for info resulting in Shannon’s whereabouts is elevated to £50,000 14 March Shannon is discovered inside the bottom of a divan base on the residence of Michael Donovan in Batley Carr Over the subsequent few weeks Donovan, together with Shannon’s mom and stepfather, are all charged for separate offences 23 January 2009 Matthews and Donovan are sentenced to eight years every of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice April 2012: Matthews is launched from jail after serving half her sentence. She was given a brand new taxpayer-funded id and residential. She is banned from seeing Shannon and her different kids, who have been put in care.

‘She thinks she is legendary as a result of the employees in her native nook store name her ‘Movie star Woman’. However it’s solely as a result of she is within the papers for the unsuitable causes.’

Final 12 months Matthew unsuccessfully tried to promote the rights to her autobiography to fund £12,000 of beauty surgical procedure therapies together with a nostril job and an eye fixed carry.

Matthews and her ex-boyfriend’s uncle Michael Donovan have been jailed in 2008 for the plot to stage Sharon’s kidnapping and declare the £50,000 reward for ‘discovering’ her.

She made a sequence of tearful TV appeals for assist in discovering her daughter as West Yorkshire Police launched one of many drive’s largest ever searches.

Shannon was ultimately discovered by detectives in Donovan’s flat, round a mile from her residence in Dewsbury, 24 days after she disappeared.

Prosecutors mentioned the lady was drugged and possibly saved captive on a leash throughout her incarceration.

Police described Matthews as ‘pure evil’ after she was discovered responsible of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

Her then-boyfriend, Craig Meehan, was not concerned within the kidnapping plot, however was individually convicted of possessing 49 indecent pictures of kids on a pc.

She and Donovan have been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences.

Shannon was raised by a brand new household below a brand new id and is now an grownup. Matthews now not has any contact with Shannon or her different kids.