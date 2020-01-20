Britain’s worst mother Karen Matthews is offered £50,000 to leave the country

By Rod Ardehali For Mailonline

Karen Matthews has been supplied £50,000 to go away the nation and by no means return in a thriller hand-delivered notice posted via her door – and she or he is contemplating it.

The 44-year-old – dubbed ‘Britain’s worst mom’ after she faked her personal daughter’s kidnapping in 2008, after which extra just lately for getting engaged to a paedophile – was initially spooked by the letter however is now eager about beginning afresh overseas.

Matthews, a mother-of-seven, acquired the notice after angering locals in a city in southern England the place she moved to after her launch from a four-year stint in jail.

Neighbours are offended as a result of she believes herself to be a minor superstar after getting engaged to handyman lover Paul Saunders, 57, who himself was jailed for sexually abusing a 15-year-old lady.

The payment supplied is identical quantity she tried to get in reward cash after staging her daughter Shannon Matthew’s disappearance in 2008.

The notice reads:

‘Do not panic. Expensive Miss Karen or no matter you name your self now.

‘I converse on behalf of many individuals. I’ll fortunately provide you with £50ok you continue to appear to be looking for.

In return I require you shut the f**ok up and go away the nation!! ‘No f***ing kidding.

‘Assume exhausting on this. I will be in contact.

‘Bye.’

A supply stated: ‘She was actually spooked when she first received it. However she thinks it’s real and now has pound indicators in her eyes.

‘She retains checking to see if she has had any extra letters as a result of they stated they’d be in contact once more.

‘It’s the actual quantity for the reward cash when Shannon went lacking.’

She has piled on two stone after getting hooked on Haribo sweets, and is fearful about her hair falling out on account of stress and from dying it to cover her id

Matthews received engaged with a charity store ring over Christmas and is planning a make-over – together with weight reduction and having her tooth performed – earlier than the marriage.

She has piled on two stone after getting hooked on Haribo sweets, and is fearful about her hair falling out on account of stress and from dying it to cover her id.

She is hoping to get a star agent too earlier than her nuptials. Convicted paedophile Saunders was jailed for 5 years in 2010 for sexually abusing a 15-year-old lady.

He was arrested on suspicion of breaching his parole phrases two weeks in the past however was later launched.

He and Karen fell out after she came upon about his previous however have now made up. Final yr she tried to flog the rights to her autobiography to fund beauty surgical procedure.

She wished to lift £12,000 for the therapies together with a nostril job and an eye fixed elevate, however could not discover a writer.

Matthews has discovered love after struggling to make buddies since she received out of jail.

Final March, she resorted to sharing her issues along with her pet budgie – Bobby – who she thought-about as a son.

She spoke to him daily after residing alone in a one-bed flat.

In November, she bragged she was a real-life Del Boy after turning into an enormous fan of Flog It and Money within the Attic.

She turned satisfied she was going to make a fortune by discovering an actual treasure in an antiques store.

Matthews and her then-partner’s uncle Michael Donovan have been jailed for staging her daughter Shannon’s abduction in a bid to pocket reward cash 12 years in the past.

Donovan, now 51, saved the teen drugged in his flat in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, for 24 days. Police then raided it and located her hidden inside a divan mattress base.

The pair have been every jailed for eight years after being convicted of kidnapping, false imprisonment and perverting justice.

Matthews was freed in 2012 after doing simply 4 years.