Britain’s worst mother Karen Matthews tries to raise ‘tens of thousands’ by selling image rights

A mom who staged the kidnap of her personal daughter has been attempting to dealer a deal to promote the picture rights of her upcoming wedding ceremony to a paedophile handyman.

Karen Matthews, 44, initially broke off her engagement to Paul Sanders after she found he had been ailed for abusing a susceptible woman.

Nevertheless, buddies of Matthews declare the couple are again collectively and act like a pair of ‘liked up youngsters’.

Karen Matthews, left, is attempting to dealer a deal to promote picture rights of her wedding ceremony to paedophile handyman Paul Sanders, proper, who was jailed for abusing a susceptible woman

Matthews is hoping to money in on her upcoming nuptials by securing a deal for pictures with a shiny journal.

Nevertheless, her plan is unlikely to succeed as there are strict legal guidelines stopping convicted criminals from receiving money from the media with the intention to profit from their notoriety.

Matthews, who faked the kidnapping of her daughter Shannon, has shared particulars of her plan with buddies.

One good friend advised The Solar: ‘Karen’s received pound indicators in her eyes once more. She reckons her footage are price tens of hundreds of kilos and all she has to do is get a mate to promote the knowledge after which she will be able to choose up a load of money.

Matthews, proper, staged the kidnap of her daughter, Shannon, left, with the intention to money in on a £50,000 reward for her protected return

‘She’s deluded as a result of she doesn’t assume that any media outlet will scent a rat in the event that they get one among her mates on from Dewsbury. It’ll be apparent she’s going to profit.’

The good friend claims Matthews needs to maneuver to the seaside on he south coast with Sanders.

Matthews was branded the ‘Britain’s vilest mom’ after she staged the kidnap of her daughter Shannon in 2008 in bid to money in on the £50,000 reward.

The teenager was being held in a flat belonging to her then lover.

Matthews was jailed for eight years however was launched after simply 4 in 2012 – however was ordered to remain away from her native Dewsbury.