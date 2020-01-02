Britain’s ‘worst mum’ Karen Matthews is ENGAGED

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

Revealed: 20:26 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:31 EST, 1 January 2020

Britain’s ‘worst mom’ Karen Matthews is engaged to a handyman whom she met when he came visiting to do odd jobs at her home.

The 44-year-old was seen sporting an engagement ring on a purchasing journey after her boyfriend Paul proposed over Christmas.

Matthews is infamous for faking the kidnapping of her daughter Shannon in a plot to assert reward cash, however sources say her new lover ‘cannot be bothered about her previous’.

Chatting with The Solar, a supply described the couple as ‘inseparable’ and stated the pair had been ‘strolling spherical like youngsters’.

Britain’s ‘worst mom’ Karen Matthews (pictured in March final yr) is engaged to a handyman (not pictured) whom she met when he came visiting to do odd jobs at her home

New love: The 44-year-old was seen sporting an engagement ring on a purchasing journey after her boyfriend Paul (pictured) proposed over Christmas

Sufferer: Karen Matthews is infamous for faking the kidnapping of her daughter Shannon (pictured) in a plot to assert reward cash

‘She is in love with him. Each of them have been strolling spherical like youngsters,’ the supply stated.

‘He is aware of who she is however he cannot be bothered about her previous. He is been staying over fairly typically.

‘I simply suppose it is disgusting that anybody might wish to be in a relationship along with her.’

Matthews met her new fiance when he carried out odd jobs at her house within the South of England, the place she lives underneath a brand new title.

She and her ex-boyfriend’s uncle Michael Donovan have been jailed in 2008 for the plot to stage Sharon’s kidnapping and declare the £50,000 reward for ‘discovering’ her.

Matthews made a sequence of tearful TV appeals for assist in discovering her daughter as West Yorkshire Police launched one of many power’s largest ever searches.

Beneath arrest: Karen Matthews, mom of Shannon Matthews, is led from Dewsbury police station earlier than a 2008 court docket look in reference to the kidnapping of her daughter

Responsible: Matthews (left) and co-conspirator Michael Donovan (proper) have been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences

Faked: Karen Matthews in March 2008 holding her daughter’s favorite teddy bear as she feigned an emotional attraction for her protected return

Shannon was finally discovered by detectives in Donovan’s flat, round a mile from her house in Dewsbury, 24 days after she disappeared.

Prosecutors stated the West Yorkshire schoolgirl was drugged and doubtless saved captive on a leash throughout her incarceration.

Police described Karen Matthews as ‘pure evil’ after she was discovered responsible of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

Her then-boyfriend, Craig Meehan, was not concerned within the kidnapping plot.

Nevertheless, he was individually convicted of possessing 49 indecent photos of kids on a house pc.

She and Donovan have been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences.

Shannon, then aged 9, was raised by a brand new household underneath a brand new id and is now an grownup.

Former relationship: Matthews along with her former companion Craig Meehan after Shannon was discovered alive. Meehan was not concerned within the kidnapping plot