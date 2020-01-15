Britain’s worst rapist Reynhard Sinaga could spend the rest of his life behind bars

By Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Britain’s worst rapist may spend the remainder of his life in jail after the Crown Prosecution Service in the present day requested the Legal professional Normal to contemplate growing his sentence to a complete life tariff.

Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was locked up for no less than 30 years final week after being convicted of finishing up 159 intercourse assaults on 48 totally different males after tricking them into taking a date rape drug.

Now the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has written to Geoffrey Cox QC to ask him to contemplate the uncommon punishment – which has been handed out to fewer than than 80 dwelling criminals.

If Mr Cox believes Sinaga ought to be thought-about for a complete life tariff, he can refer his case to the Court docket of Attraction to be checked out once more.

Legal professional Normal Geoffrey Cox (seen outdoors No 10 yesterday) will now take into account the CPS’s software