British Ambassador To Iran Detained For “Inciting” Protesters

Rob Macaire was launched from detention after round an hour.

London:

Iranian authorities briefly detained Britain’s ambassador in Tehran on Saturday, in response to Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab, after he was reportedly arrested throughout protests in opposition to the regime.

“The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law,” Raab mentioned in an announcement after the detention of Rob Macaire.

The minister warned Iran that it was “at a cross-roads moment”, and had to decide on between “its march towards pariah status” or “take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.”

Macaire was arrested for allegedly “inciting” protesters in Tehran indignant on the army’s unintentional downing of a Ukranian passenger jet, killing 176 individuals, most of them Iranian residents, in response to the Day by day Mail.

He was launched after round an hour, it added.

President Hassan Rouhani mentioned a army probe into the tragedy had discovered “missiles fired due to human error” introduced down the Boeing 737, calling it an “unforgivable mistake”.

The admission was an “important first step”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned earlier Saturday.

“We will do everything we can to support the families of the four British victims and ensure they get the answers and closure they deserve,” he mentioned in an announcement issued by his Downing Road workplace.

Johnson added that Britain would work intently with Canada, Ukraine and different worldwide companions to make sure “a comprehensive, transparent and independent international investigation and the repatriation of those who died.”

“This tragic accident only reinforces the importance of de-escalating tensions in the region,” he mentioned.

“It is vital that all leaders now pursue a diplomatic way forward.”

