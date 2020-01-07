British Astronaut Says Aliens Exist, May Already Be On Earth: Report

Helen Sharman made historical past when she joined a mission to the Russian modular house station Mir

London:

Helen Sharman, the primary British astronaut to go to house, has stated that aliens exist and it was attainable they have been already right here on Earth, a media report stated on Monday.

“Aliens exist, there’s no two ways about it. There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life,” metro.co.uk stated within the reported citing Sharman as saying to a UK journal.

She added that though they will not be made up of carbon and nitrogen like people, “it’s possible they’re here right now and we simply can’t see them”.

Sharman, 56, made historical past when she participated in a mission to the Russian modular house station Mir in Could 1991.

Within the interview, the astronaut additionally highlighted how she was sometimes called the primary British lady in house, moderately than the primary Briton.

“It is telling that we’d in any other case assume it was a person. When Tim Peake went into house, some individuals merely forgot about me.

“A person going first could be the norm, so I am thrilled that I obtained to upset that order,” metro.co.uk quoted her as saying.

