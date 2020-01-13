British backpacker, 21, who plunged to her death from Sydney cliff

A younger British mannequin who fell to her loss of life from a cliff at a well-liked selfie spot in Sydney has been mourned by shocked pals.

Madalyn Davis, 21, arrived in Australia late final yr from Lincoln, England, and was planning on beginning a brand new life there earlier than her loss of life on Sunday morning.

The younger vacationer was was at a celebration in Vaucluse on Saturday night time and went to the close by Diamond Bay cliffs with seven pals about 6.30am.

They’re believed to have climbed over a fence to take a seat on the sting of the cliff to observe the dawn earlier than she fell.

Ms Davis was mourned in dozens of tributes by shattered pals on-line, remembered as a ‘free spirit’ who was ‘stunning in and out’.

Household desperately tried to pay money for her on Sunday afternoon and begged pals to assist observe her down.

‘Anybody seen Maddie? Not been capable of pay money for her please get in contact when you have been out together with her final night time,’ a member of the family posted on-line.

Nonetheless, by Monday morning they confirmed Ms Davis had died and thanked her pals for his or her form phrases.

‘Thanks for all of your stunning condolences for Madalyn Davis and her household – it’s an absolute tragedy to which nothing has been confirmed,’ one other wrote.

Heartbroken pals in Britain and Australia posted tributes to Ms Davis on social media on Monday morning as new of her loss of life unfold.

‘I actually don’t know methods to course of this Maddie, final time we noticed one another was three years in the past and now you’re gone,’ one wrote.

‘I’ll by no means ever overlook the instances we shared collectively the giggle suits we had on the town. I’ll eternally miss you, angel.’

One other buddy wrote: ‘You have been an extremely stunning mannequin and gifted artist giving a lot color to the world.

‘You have been so enjoyable to be with that so many individuals have so many nice tales and recollections they inform about you, you can be so very sorely missed.

‘I hope all of the koalas and kangaroos are taking care of you.’

A 3rd added: ‘It was a pleasure realizing you Maddie, you have been stunning inside in addition to exterior.’

A buddy in Newcastle, NSW, mentioned he was planning a visit to Sydney to go to Ms Davis and her pals, however now it was too late.

‘I am completely destroyed… I might by no means have thought it might occur. She has such a beautiful soul,’ he wrote.

NSW Police mentioned emergency providers have been referred to as to Diamond Bay Reserve after stories a lady had fallen off a cliff.

They commenced an air and water search and retrieved her physique about 10.30am on Saturday.

In August final yr, a 27-year-old girl fell to her loss of life whereas posing for images on the cliff face.

A witness advised The Day by day Telegraph on the time vigilant bystanders tried to resuscitate the lady whereas others helped her distressed buddy, who had taken the photograph.

‘The buddy wanted a few males to assist her all the way in which up (the trail),’ they mentioned.

Diamond Bay is a well-liked location for selfies, with quite a few images tagged #diamondbay on Instagram snapped from the cliff edge.

The Waverley Council mentioned final yr it might crack down on guests risking their lives at Diamond Bay for the proper image.

Mayor Paula Masselos advised The Day by day Telegraph council was devastated to be taught concerning the newest loss of life.

Additional talks will start on Monday on methods to preserve individuals away from the spot.

‘I’ve already requested the overall supervisor and we’re having a gathering tomorrow to debate it. It relies upon partially on what the police investigation reveals,’ Ms Masselos mentioned.

Safety was elevated across the lookout in August following the 27-year-old’s loss of life.

‘Additional patrols, extra indicators, the fencing we elevated as effectively … when the rangers inform individuals to not go over boundary fences they do not hear, they go additional down and go over boundary fences additional down,’ Ms Masselos mentioned.

Day by day Mail Australia has contacted Waverley Council for extra remark.