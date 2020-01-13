January 13, 2020 | 6:35am | Up to date January 13, 2020 | 6:37am

A British mannequin fell to her loss of life from a preferred selfie spot in Australia on Sunday morning.

Madalyn Davis, 21, died after plunging off a 98-foot-high cliff in Diamond Bay Reserve in Sydney at round 6:30am, based on police.

The vacationer had been at a celebration in Vaucluse on Saturday night time, earlier than she and 7 mates determined to go to the cliffs within the early hours on Sunday.

They’re believed to have climbed a fence to sit down on the sting of a cliff to look at the dawn.

NSW Police mentioned that emergency providers, together with Pol Air and the Marine Space Command, have been known as at 6.30am.

Madalyn’s physique was discovered within the water 4 hours after the police have been known as.

The British backpacker had arrived in Australia from Lincoln late final 12 months, having beforehand visited the likes of Thailand on her travels.“

Her loss of life is just not the primary to have occurred on the cliffs, that are a hotspot for vacationers seeking to take Instagram photographs.

Final August, a 27-year-old fell to her loss of life, with witnesses on the time telling police that she could have been taking photographs.

On Sunday afternoon, Madalyn’s mom, Rebecca Smith, had desperately tried to get ahold of her daughter, posting on-line: “Anybody seen Maddie? Not been capable of pay money for her please get in contact in case you have been out along with her final night time.

By Monday morning, nonetheless, the mother and father had confirmed Madalyn – who was described as a “free spirit” and “beautiful inside and out” by mates on-line – had died.

One other member of the family wrote: “Thank you for all your beautiful condolences for Madalyn Davis and her family – it is an absolute tragedy to which nothing has been confirmed.”

Tributes to the backpacker flooded social media, with one particular person writing: “Such a beautiful soul, you just loved living life to the fullest, you was one of the nicest people, the most beautiful! you’ll be missed soo much, you really was taken too soon.”

Police mentioned in a press release that they’re at the moment investigating Madalyn’s loss of life. “An investigation is underway. A report will be prepared for the coroner.”