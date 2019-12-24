British couple find ring in Bali and reunite it with owner in Poland

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Revealed: 13:17 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 13:33 EST, 24 December 2019

A pair from Norfolk have reunited a newlywed spouse in Poland together with her wedding ceremony ring after they discovered it 7,000 miles away on a Bali coral reef.

Jason Buxton, 45, and his fiancée Misba Tasawar, 38, from Northrepps, had been snorkelling close to an underwater statues attraction at Gili Meno in Indonesia as a part of a romantic break.

Recognizing one thing gleaming on the reef about 50 metres out from the seashore in shallow water, they discovered the gold ring which had the title ‘Monika’ together with ‘04.10.2019’ engraved on the within.

Jason Buxton, 45 and his fiancé Misba Tasawar, 38, had been snorkelling in Bali after they discovered the gold ring on the reef

The gold ring had the title ‘Monika’ together with ‘04.10.2019’ engraved on the within

They discovered it on the final day of their vacation on December 1, and after they flew residence, they started by calling resorts on Bali asking if there had been any visitors with the title ‘Monika’ staying with them.

Mr Buxton stated ‘We tried for an entire three days looking for the couple, then we discovered a thread of posts in a group group on Fb.

‘We needed to wait to be accepted within the group however we then messaged the person who posted concerning the lacking ring and he confirmed the entire small particulars on the ring.

The couple discovered the on the final day of their vacation in Bali on December 1, and after they flew residence, they had been capable of observe down the couple who misplaced it and returned it to them in Poland

‘The possibilities of this occurring have gotten to be a one in 1,000,000, we actually could not consider it.’

As soon as Mr Buxton was positive the ring belonged to the person he was talking to, he purchased a brand new jewellry field and posted it to the couple who dwell in Poland.

The homeowners, Tukasz and Monika Marciniak, had misplaced the ring seven weeks earlier whereas on their honeymoon.

The homeowners, Tukasz and Monika Marciniak, had misplaced the ring seven weeks earlier whereas on their honeymoon. Pictured: Their dialog concerning the ring on Fb

The couple tried for an entire three days to seek out the couple, then they discovered a thread of posts in a group group on Fb and had been capable of observe them down. Pictured: Gili Meno in Indonesia

Mr Buxton stated ‘It should have been a few metre underwater within the coral. It was my fiancée that truly noticed it.

‘I acquired a field and put in some glitter so it regarded good and despatched it over to them in Poland.

‘They then despatched me a extremely beautiful video of them opening the package deal when it acquired there.

‘Not fairly the 5 gold rings within the twelve days of Christmas, however it’s one crucial ring to them.’

Mr Marciniak thanked the couple over Fb.

He stated ‘We had misplaced all religion that anyone would discover it. Nice story to recollect.’