British diver, 60, dies after his air supply ran out while 400ft below the surface in Thai lake 

A British vacationer has been discovered useless after his air provide ran out whereas diving 398ft underwater in Thailand.

The person and his Thai pal Torsak Varinchaikamol, 56, have been exploring an idyllic diving spot in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand on Saturday afternoon.

Each dived with air provides that would final an hour, with the Brit happening to 398ft whereas his accomplice dived to 360ft deep within the huge lake.

After 47 minutes the Thai diver returned to the floor and noticed his pal sprawled on rocks on the shore.

He thought he was resting however when he went to speak to the Brit however discovered that he had already stopped respiration. Torsak instantly contacted emergency providers for assist.

The sufferer was taken to hospital the place medics tried to revive him, however he was pronounced useless.

Police investigators stated they requested diving specialist Porasu Gomaratat, 44, to look at the case, who stated he’s more likely to have died from a sudden change in strain or asphyxiation.

Diving gear on the scene. He’s believed to have tried to desperately float again to the floor after seeing his oxygen provide working down

He’s believed to have tried to desperately float again to the floor after seeing his oxygen provide working down.

He stated: ‘The information from the sufferer’s diving watch exhibits he rose from the deep water to the floor swiftly whereas his oxygen provide was working out and his helium tank was not working nicely.

‘The helium tank is to assist cut back the intoxication of nitrogen and oxygen when diving deep and its malfunction may trigger asphyxiation.

Diving gear from the scene. Police investigators stated they requested diving specialist Porasu Gomaratat, 44, to look at the case, who stated the sufferer is more likely to have died from a sudden change in strain or asphyxiation

Folks collect on the fringe of the lake the place a 60-year-old British man died on Saturday

‘Furthermore, rising from the deep water to the floor rapidly can brought on a strain change that stops sufficient oxygen to journey to the mind, which might trigger a shock to diver.’

Police Colonel Chokdee Rakwattanapong stated they are going to take the physique to the province hospital for the autopsy examination.

He stated: ‘The physique was delivered to the hospital and we are going to await the examination outcome earlier than we may affirm the reason for his dying.’