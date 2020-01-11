British doctors accused of cashing in on secret ‘virginity repair’ operations

By William Cole For Mailonline

Revealed: 15:51 EST, 11 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:52 EST, 11 January 2020

British docs are incomes hundreds at a time for performing ‘virginity restore’ operations on younger ladies underneath stress from their conventional households, it has emerged.

It’s believed they’re tons of of women being compelled to undergo an intimate process known as hymenoplasty to show they’re ‘pure’ for his or her marriage ceremony evening.

Recognized extra generally as hymen restore, the operation includes establishing a layer of pores and skin on the entrance to the vagina that may tear when a girl first has sexual activity.

It takes lower than an hour and is carried out underneath native anaesthetic.

It’s believed they’re tons of of women being compelled to undergo an intimate process known as hymenoplasty to show they’re ‘pure’ for his or her marriage ceremony evening (inventory photograph)

An investigation by the Sunday Occasions discovered there to be at the least 22 clinics providing the service privately, largely in London.

One such clinic, The Gynae Centre in central London, recommends having the ‘small’ operation as a result of ‘the hymen is taken into account a token of virginity and for cultural and non secular causes could be an necessary consider a brand new marriage. In lots of instances marriages are even annulled if the hymen is torn.’

Some personal clinics cost as much as £three,000 and lure sufferers with ads that promise the surgical procedure can ‘restore your innocence’ and are ‘100 per cent protected’.

Campaigners have accused the clinics of capitalising on the fears of sufferers. The bulk are younger Muslim ladies from Center Jap and Asian households underneath stress to be ‘untouched’ after they marry. Extramarital intercourse, or zina, is forbidden by the Koran.

Steering from the Common Medical Council (GMC) says that earlier than endeavor any process practitioners should get hold of a affected person’s ‘knowledgeable consent’, which ‘will not be legitimate whether it is given underneath stress or duress exerted by one other particular person’.

Dr Leila Frodsham, from the Royal Faculty of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, stated hymen restore perpetuated ‘dangerous myths’ about virginity.

‘I feel individuals can be stunned to know this is happening. There are lots of people making some huge cash out of very weak ladies,’ she stated.

Mohammad Masood, director of MAS Gynaecology, stated requests for the process at his Harley Road clinic had risen four-fold since 2014.

He stated his sufferers usually discovered him on-line and have been ‘nearly completely Muslim’, and that ladies can be the topic to stigma in the event that they did not bleed when shedding their virginity.

Mohammad Masood, director of MAS Gynaecology, stated requests for the process at his Harley Road clinic had risen four-fold since 2014

Halaleh Taheri, founding father of the Center Jap Ladies and Society Organisation, primarily based in Finsbury Park, north London, stated she had handled a number of instances of younger ladies who ‘grew up right here’ and felt they’d a ‘proper to have intercourse’ however have been then compelled into marriage. ‘They do not know what to do,’ she stated.

She had additionally been contacted by moms asking ‘the place they will take their ladies’ for the surgical procedure: ‘They’re usually very scared the daddy will discover out.’

Aneeta Prem, founding father of the charity Freedom, stated ladies usually feared being considered as ‘second-hand items’. She stated: ‘It is a dreadful follow, however I perceive why ladies really feel underneath a lot stress to have it finished. Generally the implications are too grave to not.’

‘Virginity restore’ surgical procedure is authorized within the UK. Critics declare demand for the operation relies on the assumption that the hymen is a ‘seal’ that breaks throughout intercourse.

Mr Masood denied claims that surgeons have been cashing in on younger ladies’s fears. ‘I’ve seen tragic conditions the place I felt as if I used to be saving a life. It’s a very unhappy scenario,’ he stated.