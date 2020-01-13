British economy shrinks by 0.3 per cent in November

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

13 January 2020

The UK financial system slid into decline in November 2019, in accordance with new figures printed by the Workplace for Nationwide Statistics.

Weak spot within the manufacturing sector has been blamed for the zero.three per cent fall whereas general the UK financial system grew by simply zero.1 per cent within the three months to November 2019.

Brexit uncertainty has been cited as a drag on financial development with companies hoping for a lift now that the UK is assured to go away the EU on January 31 after Boris Johnson’s basic election victory.

Labour blamed the autumn in GDP in November – which additionally coincided with the overall election marketing campaign – on Tory financial ‘incompetence’.

However Chancellor Sajid Javid stated ‘getting Brexit carried out’ would enable the UK to ‘chart a brand new course for our financial system’.

Rob Kent-Smith, head of GDP on the ONS, stated: ‘Total, the financial system grew barely within the newest three months, with development in building pulled again by weakening providers and one other lacklustre efficiency from manufacturing.

‘The UK financial system grew barely extra strongly in September and October than was beforehand estimated, with later knowledge portray a more healthy image.

‘Long run, the financial system continues to gradual, with development within the financial system in contrast with the identical time final yr at its lowest for the reason that spring of 2012.

‘The underlying commerce deficit narrowed as exports grew sooner than imports.’

The ONS knowledge reveals that UK GDP elevated by zero.1 per cent in September 2019 and by the identical quantity in October 2019.

However the financial system contracted in November by zero.three per cent which the statistics physique attributed to falls in each providers and manufacturing.

The month-to-month GDP statistics include a well being warning, with the ONS describing the information as ‘unstable’ and suggesting the numbers ought to be handled with ‘warning’ and used alongside different measures to color a extra thought of image of the financial system.

However mixed with the rolling three-month development figures, general the numbers level to an financial system struggling to make constructive progress.

The zero.1 per cent rolling three-month development determine to November represents a slight fall on the zero.2 per cent rolling three-month development determine to October.

Within the three months to September 2019 development stood at zero.four per cent – the best degree since April 2019 when it was zero.5 per cent.

The comparatively gradual development displayed within the newest figures has been blamed, no less than partially, on Brexit uncertainty.

The ONS stated the statistics ‘adopted a interval of volatility all through the primary half of 2019, partially linked to adjustments within the timing of exercise across the initially deliberate departure date of the UK from the European Union’.

Companies will probably be hopeful of stronger financial efficiency within the coming months as soon as the UK has cut up from Brussels on the finish of January.

Mr Javid stated: ‘Uncertainty has held our financial system again for too lengthy. We’re getting Brexit carried out so we will transfer on and chart a brand new course for our financial system.

‘In my Finances on 11 March we are going to lay the foundations for a decade of renewal that can unleash Britain’s potential by levelling up throughout our nice nation.’

Total the UK financial system grew by zero.1 per cent within the three months to November 2019. Companies are hoping issues will choose up now Brexit uncertainty has been eradicated

Chris Williamson, chief enterprise economist at IHS Markit, stated: ‘The newest GDP knowledge provides to indicators that the UK financial system stagnated at greatest within the fourth quarter of final yr as heightened political uncertainty, Brexit dangers and weaker international demand all colluded to dampen spending by each enterprise and households.

‘The excellent news is that every one these headwinds are displaying indicators of moderating, if not even turning into tailwinds, as we transfer into 2020. Nevertheless, draw back dangers stay elevated.’

John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, stated the November fall was proof of ‘Tory mismanagement’ of the UK financial system.

‘After a decade of decay in our public providers that is but extra proof that weak development is constant below the Tories,’ he stated.

‘Our manufacturing sector and manufacturing development are struggling on account of ongoing Tory mismanagement and incompetence.’