British family are trapped in Geneva after five of them leave their passports on flight

25 December 2019

A British household faces being caught overseas after by accident leaving their passports on a airplane.

Victoria Walker, 29, travelled from Manchester Airport together with her mom, husband and two youngsters Arabella, three and Tyler-Brooke, 10, yesterday morning.

The household have been heading to Switzerland on an EasyJet for a snowboarding vacation, however their dream break was a nightmare after they bought off the airplane in Geneva.

Beautician Victoria was horrified because the household approached immigration management and realised her daughter had put the passports within the pocket of the seat in entrance of them and forgot about them.

Pictured, left to proper: Victoria Walker, her mom Georgina, daughters Arabella and Tyler-Brooke, and husband Ian

By the point the household realised, their airplane was already on its method again to Manchester.

To make issues worse, the British Embassy in Switzerland is closed till the brand new yr and the household can’t return dwelling because the UK and not using a legitimate passport.

Victoria, of Leeds, West Yorks., has referred to as on prime minister Boris Johnson to assist her household get dwelling after I am A Movie star… star Georgina Toffolo was launched from an immigration centre after her passport was deemed invalid.

She stated: ‘If Boris Johnson can get Georgia Toffolo dwelling he can do the identical for me too proper?’

Victoria added: ‘My daughter utterly forgot till we could not discover them at border management however she was too scared to say.

By the point she instructed me, the airplane had already left and was on the way in which again to Manchester.’

Victoria stated she was positioned in an immigration room and instructed the household may keep in Switzerland, however they might be unable to return to the UK with out their passports.

She added: ‘I am unable to fault the Swiss Immigration in any respect, they have been nothing however supportive and useful.

Victoria Walker (pictured) is trapped at Swiss immigration for Christmas

‘Immigration have allowed us into the nation nonetheless we can’t depart because the UK is not going to settle for us again into the nation with out passports. I’ve my driving license nonetheless I’ve nothing else to show who my women are.

‘I’m at present caught in Switzerland, unable to fly dwelling and even rent a automobile, together with my two youngsters, considered one of which is a child and the Embassy is now closed till the brand new yr.

Victoria is now desperately making an attempt to get well her passports from the airplane, which is believed to have travelled again to Manchester earlier than one other flight to Spain.

The household have been initially anticipated to remain in Geneva for a snowboarding vacation and return on December 30, nonetheless now face an anxious wait to find if their passports shall be discovered and returned.

Victoria added: ‘We’re simply caught now. My father is sick and we reluctantly got here overseas understanding we may rush again if something occurs. Now I’m anxious, we won’t depart the nation.’

Easyjet have been contacted for remark.