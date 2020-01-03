British holidaymakers slam P&O Cruises

By Each day Mail Reporter

Printed: 20:20 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:29 EST, 2 January 2020

Holidaymakers have hit out at P&O Cruises for ditching its conventional Union flags and patriotic singalongs at their solid off celebrations.

Indignant Britons have blasted the ‘snowflake’ vacation firm after it ditched its Final Evening of the Proms-style Nice British Sail Aways which included Rule Britannia and Jerusalem singalongs in favour of much less patriotic pop hits.

Gary Linley, 62, and spouse Diana, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire had been outraged on the change.

Indignant Britons have blasted the ‘snowflake’ vacation firm after it ditched its Final Evening of the Proms-style Nice British Sail Aways which included Rule Britannia and Jerusalem singalongs in favour of much less patriotic pop hits

‘There was not one of the bunting, flags or patriotic songs. It is not meant to be offensive to anybody,’ the retired engineer instructed The Solar.

‘It is only a nice celebration of excellent outdated conventional British songs that are sung with a way of British satisfaction. What’s unsuitable with that?’

Mr Linley mentioned crew member instructed him the corporate stopped handing out Union flags to scrap single use plastic and to be extra ‘politically appropriate’.

He added: ‘Some individuals aren’t proud to be British any extra nevertheless it’s loopy — P&O are a British firm who cater principally for British clients and whose ships all have the Union Jack on them.’

Different disapointed clients hit out on Fb.

Stephen Smith mentioned: ‘Simply ready to disembark in Barbados. No patriotic songs or Union Jacks. A member of workers mentioned P&O are attempting to enchantment to the worldwide market.’

Maureen Dobson mentioned: ‘The Nice British sail away wasn’t so nice.’

It comes every week after the pinnacle of the Lake District Nationwide Park Authority mentioned he needs to draw a better range of tourists amid considerations swathes of the inhabitants really feel excluded.

Whereas hikers moaned Mount Snowdon was too steep, and oldsters blasted the Tower of London for being too grotesque and never applicable for youngsters.