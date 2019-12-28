“British Informers” Question Congress’s Legacy Today, Says Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot stated Pandit Nehru’s legacy is of sacrifice and is about going to jail for the nation (File)

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched a scathing assault on the BJP, saying those that have been “informers” of the British in the course of the freedom motion have been questioning the legacy of the Congress.

Mr Gehlot, whereas addressing get together employees at an occasion on the get together’s 135th basis day, stated the Structure is “under threat and voice of democracy is being trampled” within the nation.

Referring to the achievements of the Congress and Congress governments, Mr Gehlot stated, “On one hand our legacy is strong. It is filled with pride. Entire country should be proud of it. And you know what Prime Minister Modi comments about our legacy. You also know what he comments about Pandit Nehru’s legacy.”

The chief minister stated Pandit Nehru’s legacy is of sacrifice and is about going to jail for the nation.

“Former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi achieved martyrdom. That is a legacy. People having ideology of your (PM Modi’s) party were informers during freedom struggle. They used to work as informers of British. Those people are today talking about Congress heritage. It is a matter of shame,” Mr Gehlot alleged.

He alleged that the Structure is at risk, democracy is being killed.

“All institutions are being ruined, there is a pressure on Judiciary, Election Commission, CBI, ED, Income Tax department. Not a single action is taken without consent of PMO’s. All decisions are made in the PMO, where is the country going?” Mr Gehlot stated.

Earlier, the Congress get together on Saturday took out a “flag march” on its basis day with the slogan ”Save India – Save the Structure”. The rally began from the Shaeed Smarak in Rajasthan capital Jaipur and culminated on the state Congress headquarters.

He stated, “Today, a kind of fascist people have come in power wearing the mask of democracy. They have no faith in the Constitution. This is not a minor threat. it is a big danger in front of us.”

Referring to the defeat of the BJP within the meeting elections, Mr Gehlot stated, ”You have to be seeing that within the nation the place the meeting elections have been held not too long ago, the BJP is just not profitable wherever. As soon as once more, the insurance policies of the Congress, its ideology, its packages, will give power to this nation and can maintain the nation intact.”