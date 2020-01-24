British man, 24, falls to his death from a cliff in French Alps

By Alexandra Williams In Geneva For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:17 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:30 EST, 24 January 2020

A British man has died within the French Alps after an evening out with pals.

His physique was found yesterday afternoon on the foot of a cliff after he was reported lacking at 5am.

Police imagine he fell off a cliff after getting misplaced on his method again to his lodging following an evening within the pub.

The person, who has not been named, was staying in Brides-les-Bains, close to the ski resorts of Courchevel and Méribel.

His physique was found three miles away in Les Allues the place he had been socialising.

A search involving police, firefighters and mountain rescue geared up with canines was launched and continued all through yesterday.

His physique was noticed by a helicopter crew at four.50pm, virtually 12 hours after he was reported lacking.

A spokesman for Albertville police mentioned: ‘Sadly the physique of a person was found yesterday after a giant search.

‘He was most likely the sufferer of a fall. We imagine he was strolling again from Les Allues to his lodging in Brides-les-Bains. He departed with another folks however they grew to become separated.

‘He was reported lacking within the early hours. He was found not removed from Les Allues. It seems he had not walked that far.

‘We’ve no additional data. An investigation into the loss of life of the person has been opened and it will decide how he died and the way far he fell. We may give no additional particulars.

‘Presently we now have little details about him and try to determine if he was a season employee or a vacationer.’

The three-mile stroll between Les Allues and Brides-Les-Bains takes about an hour-and-a-half. Within the early hours of Thursday the temperature was minus three levels celsius.

Brides-les-Bains is straight linked by a cable-car to the well-known resort of Méribel, common with British skiers.

The city was an Olympic Village for the 1992 Winter Olympics primarily based in Albertville.

The tragedy comes simply weeks after British physician William Reid, 25, fell to his loss of life within the French ski resort of Avoriaz.

William, from Edinburgh, was on the fifth day of a New Yr vacation along with his girlfriend and his household.

That they had simply loved lunch and have been making their method again to their lodging. His household mentioned he took a flawed flip and fell. Medics battled in useless to attempt to save him.