British man, 50, becomes the first person to swim UNDER an Antarctic ice sheet

A British athlete has turn out to be the primary individual ever to swim beneath an Antarctic ice sheet – carrying solely his swimming trunks for the jaw-dropping crawl.

Lewis Pugh, 50, dived into the icy waters of the South Pole to swim the place no one ever has earlier than – in a river beneath a melting ice sheet.

Unimaginable pictures present him doing the entrance crawl by a powerful vivid blue tunnel shaped beneath the biggest single mass of ice on Earth.

Mr Pugh, from Plymouth, Devon, was within the water – just a few levels above zero – for eight minutes.

The Briton carried out the exceptional stunt on Monday as a part of his coaching for a second ‘world first’ he is trying later as we speak.

He is trying to turn out to be the primary individual ever to swim throughout a complete supra-glacial lake – a physique of water shaped on the floor of a melting ice cap.

Talking from a tent in East Antarctica, Mr Pugh mentioned being beneath the ice sheet was essentially the most stunning place he had seen wherever on the earth.

The endurance swimmer and ocean advocate, mentioned: ‘This is likely one of the most distant locations on the planet.

‘It is huge. It is stunning. However in all places we glance we’re seeing meltwater.

‘It was each shade of blue. It began turquoise, after which I swam round a nook and it was royal blue.

‘After which it turned to indigo, after which a psychedelic blue, and at last violet.

‘I used to be fairly relieved to see my workforce on the finish. This can be a high-consequence surroundings to swim in.

‘It took me 33 years of coaching to swim these eight minutes, and a workforce of unimaginable French mountaineers to get me out and in of the tunnel safely.’

Married Mr Pugh has been described because the ‘Sir Edmund Hillary of swimming’ and was the primary individual to finish a long-distance swim in each ocean of the world.

In 2007 he turned the primary individual to finish a long-distance swim throughout the Geographic North Pole.

The 1km crawl throughout an open patch of sea was to focus on the melting of the Arctic sea ice.

Afterward as we speak Mr Pugh will try to turn out to be the primary individual ever to swim throughout a complete lake shaped in a melting ice cap.

He’s doing it as a part of a marketing campaign to lift consciousness of the local weather disaster on the poles and is looking for the creation of a community of marine protected areas.

Throughout all his ice swims he solely ever wears his budgie smuggler trunks, cap and goggles.

Supra-glacial lakes seem as a direct results of polar ice melting and are showing at an rising charge.

The swim will happen in waters solely a level or two above freezing, and can take him 20 minutes.

He’ll face a bitter wind-chill and the fixed risk of being swallowed up by the lake.

At any time a big gap, generally known as a moulin, may open within the ice, permitting the water – with Mr Pugh in it – to plummet a whole lot of metres to the continent’s bedrock.