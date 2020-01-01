British man, 50, is killed trying to light a firework in Thailand on New Year’s Eve

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline

A British man was killed on the stroke of midnight in Thailand after a firework exploded in his face.

Gary McLaren, 50, died whereas ringing within the New 12 months together with his Thai fiancee and mates within the social gathering resort of Pattaya, japanese Thailand, on December 31.

Mr McLaren, who was initially from Corby, Northamptonshire, had been partying on the Miami A Go Go bar earlier than stepping outdoors and attempting to mild a 50cm cardboard tube full of fireworks.

Onlookers mentioned his preliminary makes an attempt to mild the fireworks failed, however he succeeded on a second try, inflicting smoke to pour out of the tube.

The fireworks then exploded in his face, knocking him to the bottom.

Police and medics had been referred to as and carried out chest compressions on Mr McLaren, however he was pronounced useless on the scene.

Video from the scene confirmed Mr McLaren’s associate, Jasmine, weeping and hugging his physique.

Posting on Fb after the accident, she wrote: ‘That is [our] final image honey, you’ll be in my coronary heart for ever babe. RIP Gary McLaren.’

Rod Parsons added: ‘RIP my brother Gary McLaren

‘You had been like a brother to me & I’ll all the time be eternally grateful plus in your debt for all the things you’ve carried out for me and my son Corey Parsons.

‘Relaxation in complete peace my bro however you’ve been taken from us means means too early. Love ya buddy.’

Mike Cooperman, an American-born bar proprietor in Pattaya, posted a photograph of Gary as Jasmine proposed to him inside a snooker bar in tribute.

He wrote: ‘I’ll all the time keep in mind how comfortable you had been that night time. RIP Gary, a very good buddy and brother.

‘Jasmine please settle for our deepest condolences and to his household. In case you want something please tell us.’

Mr McLaren listed his office as bike racing league MotoGP, although his actual connection to the game is unclear.

He studied at Tresham Faculty, close to Kettering, earlier than transferring to Thailand, although nonetheless visited kinfolk within the UK – as not too long ago as December this 12 months.

On the time of the accident the world, which is greatest identified for its strip golf equipment and brothels, was full of revellers celebrating the New 12 months.

Once they arrived on the scene of the accident, the Brit was laying on the bottom with bloody wounds on his face. There was a pool of blood by his aspect.

Police Captain Nakhonrat Nontseelard mentioned the British Embassy in Bangkok has been knowledgeable of the demise.

Mr McLaren’s physique was taken away to a hospital for publish mortem examination.