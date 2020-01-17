British mother-of-two, 44, is shot dead in bed in murder-suicide by US prison guard

A British mom of two was shot lifeless in a murder-suicide by an American jail guard after assembly him on-line and transferring to Texas to reside with him.

Tracey Lovell, 44, from Hayle in Cornwall, was discovered coated in a blanket on a mattress with two gunshot wounds to her head, with 60-year-old Tom Bailey’s physique subsequent to her on the ground.

Two months after the tragedy, Ms Lovell’s son killed himself again house in Penzance and her mom died of pure causes that very same week.

Ms Lovell met Bailey in 2018 and moved out to Texas to reside with him in November earlier than her demise in January the next yr, an inquest in Truro, Cornwall, heard.

The mom had issue controlling her weight due to a thyroid situation and she or he thought a remedy can be accessible in America.

Ms Lovell maintained contact along with her two sons, who final heard from her on January four, 2019.

When the contact stopped her youngest son raised issues with police in Texas and, on the morning of January 9, officers went to Bailey’s house within the metropolis of Victoria, the place they discovered him and his lover lifeless.

Detective Constable Shaun McDonald, of Devon and Cornwall Police, mentioned he was liaising with detectives in Texas over Ms Lovell’s demise.

He mentioned the Briton was most likely shot from behind whereas she had her hood up.

‘They knew one another for a couple of months and Tom visited Tracey in Hayle someday in early 2018,’ he mentioned.

‘In November 2018 Tracey moved to Victoria, Texas to be with him. It was thought the choice was based mostly not solely on emotional affection, but in addition a promise of a remedy for her thyroid drawback.

‘She appeared to consider the medical help she may obtain in America can be higher than right here within the UK.

‘She arrived within the US to search out that Tom Bailey’s flat was not liveable resulting from fireplace harm, and the pair stayed in an area motel till they moved simply earlier than Christmas 2018.’

Ms Lovell’s physique was returned to the UK in early March 2019, two months after she died.

Det Con McDonald added: ‘This has been a very unhappy case.

‘It was clear Tracey thought transferring to America to reside with Tom Bailey can be the life-changing alternative she had been ready for, however tragically issues ended within the worst doable method for Tracey and her household.’

Det Con McDonald added that detectives in Texas had been unhelpful in his try to determine a cause or motive for Bailey’s actions.

‘The extent of interplay after the primary 4 or 5 days dropped off dramatically,’ he added.

‘I repeatedly emailed the detective however I did not actually have a reply, not a lot as ‘I am sorry I am unable to assist’.’

Within the correspondence Det Con McDonald did obtain, it was disclosed that Bailey was a jail guard in the local people and the gun used to kill his lover was personally owned, with out the requirement for a licence underneath Texas state regulation.

Ms Lovell’s uncle, Colin Trudgeon, expressed his frustration over an absence of cooperation from police in the US.

He instructed the inquest: ‘We have now a whole lot of unanswered questions. It does not seem to be a whole lot of effort was put in within the States to search out out what led to this. There was a lot extra round it.’

The household was additionally instructed that Ms Lovell’s possessions, together with photographs of her sons after they had been youthful, can be returned, however they had been destroyed.

Assistant coroner for Cornwall Man Davies concluded that it was an illegal killing.

‘It is not been established how a lot Tom Bailey influenced Tracey’s choice to maneuver to the US,’ he mentioned.

‘Bailey fired the photographs that killed Tracey and he did so with murderous intent. He then turned the gun on himself.

‘It has not been doable to determine a cause or motive for Tracey’s homicide. Why she was shot will stay unknown.’

The household declined to remark after the inquest.

For confidential assist, 24 hours a day, name the Samaritans on 116 123, or go to www.samaritans.org

Within the USA you possibly can name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-8255 or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/