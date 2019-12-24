British mother’s two daughters are ‘MISSING’ in Libya after their father took them there

A determined mom’s hopes of being reunited together with her daughters are in tatters after they dropped off the radar in Libya.

Tanya Borg, 39, had her world tipped upside-down in 2015 when her estranged husband fled to his north African homeland with their two younger youngsters.

Mohammed El Zubaidy, 41, took Angel, 19, and her eight-year-old sister to Tripoli the place he left them to reside with their grandmother as a result of he disapproved of their Western way of life in Pewsey, Wiltshire.

Regardless of a gruelling courtroom battle – each at residence and overseas – to convey them again to Britain, Ms Borg has been unsuccessful.

She took motion within the Excessive Court docket to pressure El Zubaidy, of Wooden Inexperienced, north London, to retrieve their daughters from Libya.

When he returned to England, he was jailed however after his launch in November has claimed he has no concept the place the youngsters are.

Earlier this yr Ms Borg additionally took authorized motion in Libya after travelling to Tripoli, the place she noticed her youngsters briefly throughout her go to.

However her lawyer says they disappeared after a Libyan decide ordered their grandmother to supply them at a courtroom listening to and their whereabouts are actually unknown.

Tanya Borg, 39, had her world tipped upside-down in 2015 when her estranged husband Mohammed El Zubaidy fled to his north African homeland with their two younger youngsters

Ms Borg, who was born in Malta and met El Zubaidy twenty years in the past, says she is heartbroken and undecided what to do subsequent.

She mentioned: ‘I am just about again to sq. one. It’s extremely difficult.

‘I am undecided what I can do subsequent. I am speaking to my attorneys.’

She added: ‘Their father is in management. He has all the ability. He may get them again. I urge him to get them residence.’

Lawyer Pam Sanghera, who represents Ms Borg and is predicated at Charles Strachan Solicitors, mentioned mom and daughters had been briefly reunited earlier this yr in Libya.

However she mentioned Ms Borg’s daughters vanished after a Libyan decide ordered their grandmother to supply them.

Ms Sanghera mentioned: ‘The grandmother failed to supply the youngsters at courtroom and since then, has not been contactable and has left her household residence.

‘The youngsters’s whereabouts in Libya are subsequently unknown to their mom.

‘She has made intensive inquiries in Libya to trace down her youngsters to no avail.’

Ms Borg first met El Zubaidy when she was 18 in Malta, the place the pair had been residing and dealing. She is half-Maltese on her father’s aspect. They had been married in 2000.

Ms Borg, who selected to not take her husband’s surname, mentioned when the siblings had been youthful, El Zubaidy was removed from a hands-on father.

She additionally added that, regardless of being Muslim, he was by no means religious and didn’t pray or go to any native mosque.

However as the youngsters obtained older he grew to become more and more eager for them to reside in response to Islamic cultural traditions, she mentioned.

In 2012, El Zubaidy took the three siblings to Libya to see his dying father, leaving Ms Borg behind. Then, in a chilling warning of what was to come back, he issued an surprising risk to their mom that he wouldn’t convey them residence except they started attending an Islamic college on the weekends.

Ms Borg was not in favour of this type of schooling, however agreed to the demand for worry he would possibly perform this terrifying risk.

On his return, El Zubaidy grew to become significantly strict with their eldest daughter, who had now grow to be an adolescent.

Ms Borg informed the Mail on Sunday: ‘He would not let her go to a sleepover when she was at an age when she wished to be together with her girlfriends and have fun.

‘He banned her from talking to boys. She began an Instagram account, however he made her delete every part. She would come down with a strappy prime and he’d make her go and get modified.

‘He’d say, “You want her dressing like a slut.” She would need to sit in her room listening to music, however he would not let her have a little bit of privateness. I consider he did not need her to reside a Western way of life.’

In distinction, her youthful brother was allowed way more freedom and will sit in his room taking part in laptop video games.

Regardless of the elevated ranges of management being exerted by El Zubaidy, life for the household settled down for some years.

That’s till February 2015, when he introduced that he wished to take the youngsters overseas to see his mom, who was apparently staying in Tunisia. As a pre-school instructor, Ms Borg was once more compelled to stay behind attributable to her work commitments.

Nevertheless, with out his spouse understanding, when El Zubaidy arrived in Tunisia he instantly took his youngsters on the treacherous journey throughout the border to Libya. Ms Borg then obtained the cellphone name that might trigger her world to disintegrate.

‘I used to be frantic ready to listen to that they had arrived safely after which when Mohammed lastly known as, he mentioned, “I’m in Libya at my mum’s.”

‘I knew as quickly as he mentioned he was in Libya that he wasn’t bringing the youngsters again.’

In 2016, Ms Borg managed to get her husband to come back again to Britain with their son by making a false promise that she would signal over custody of all three youngsters to him.

She then took the chance to acquire a Excessive Court docket order for him to return her daughters, which El Zubaidy made little effort to adjust to – main him to be given two consecutive jail phrases inside the final 9 months.

Ms Borg has had no contact together with her daughters since March 2017, when she had a short dialog together with her eldest, telling her how desperately she missed her.

The mother-of-three has made quite a few requests to the International Workplace for help to get the ladies out of Libya.

However the British Embassy in Libya closed in 2015 because the nation descended into civil conflict and noticed an enlargement from IS following the downfall of the nation’s long-time chief, Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.