British sixth-former, 17, dies on a school trip to New York after complaining of feeling unwell 

23 December 2019

A British sixth-former has died within the US on a college journey, it emerged final night time.

Anastasia Uglow, 17, who is assumed to have had a pre-existing medical situation, complained of feeling unwell in the course of the go to to New York.

She was with classmates from Bristol Grammar College when she died on Thursday.

Final night time, the varsity stated: ‘We’re all devastated by the information.’

New York police stated officers had been referred to as to an unconscious 17-year-old lady in a Vacation Inn Specific at 11.30am.

She was pronounced lifeless at Mount Sinai West Hospital. Medical doctors at the moment are making an attempt to determine the reason for loss of life.