British student, who died alongside woman who had a premonition, is victim of Ukrainian air crash

A passenger on board the doomed Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran killing all 176 on board had a ‘premonition’ the jet was happening and even posted a selfie with a ‘goodbye’ poem.

Sheyda Shadkhoo known as her husband, Hassan, from on board the flight, asking him to reassure her all the pieces could be high-quality as she was frightened earlier than take-off.

It comes as British pals of teenage sufferer, Arad Zarei, paid tribute to their classmate yesterday who was named as the newest sufferer to have died within the catastrophe.

Zarei, who moved from west London to Canada to be together with his father when his mother and father divorced, was amongst those that died when UIA flight PS 752 went down shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport n the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Additionally on the flight was Sheyda Shadkhoo, who posted a selfie on Instagram detailing her fears for the protection of the flight earlier than the plane, believed is to have been shot down by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles, left Tehran.

He husband advised CBC from Toronto that he spoke to her 20 minutes earlier than take off she was involved concerning the rising tensions between Iran and the US following the assassination of Iranian normal Qassam Soleimani with a drone strike in Baghdad final Friday.

Alongside the selfie, Shadkhoo added a poem that learn: ‘I am leaving however…what’s behind me worries me. Behind me, behind me. I am scared for the individuals behind me.’

Sufferer Arad Zarei (left) moved from west London to Canada to be together with his father when his mother and father divorced and was visitn his mom in Iran. Mohammad Zadeh (proper) of Brighton, East Sussex, who was additionally killed within the Tehran air crash

newlywed Brit sufferer Saeed Tahmasebi and his new Iranian spouse Niloofar. He was amongst three different British victims

Her husband, Hassan, advised the community: ‘She knew. Have a look at her face, take a look at the poem that she wrote. She was an angel. I want I did not exist proper now.’

Zarei had been coming back from visiting town of Shiraz in Iran to see his mom for the Christmas, who he had not seen since summer time 2018, when catastrophe struck the plane sure for Kyiv.

The 17-year-old spent a part of his childhood in Britain went to high school in Twickenham, south west London, earlier than transferring to Ontario, Canada.

Yesterday as information of his loss of life unfold, his British classmates have been allowed to remain off college to mourn, in response to the Occasions.

Lots of his pals in Britain had stored in contact over social media and Zarei had deliberate to come back again to Britain to have a good time his 18th birthday, then go onto research at a British college.

Aiden Fenby, 16, who met Zarei at St Mary’s major college in west London advised the Occasions: ‘He was my finest good friend. He was simply the nicest man. After I came upon what occurred from somebody on-line, it was so upsetting.’

Briton Sam Zokaei.Zokaei 42, from Twickenham in west London was amongst those that died within the crash

Zarei was in his closing semester of research at Richmond Inexperienced Secondary Faculty in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

Mehrzad Zarei, Zarei’s father, stated in a press release to Canadian media: ‘He was the apple of my eye and his energetic manner and caring character left an enduring impression on his classmates and plenty of pals.

‘His loss will undoubtedly depart a gaping gap within the lives of the numerous he touched.’

A newlywed husband celebrating marriage together with his bride was amongst three different British victims.

Saeed Tahmasebi, from Chiswick west London, had flown to Tehran with new spouse Niloofar Ebrahim for the second leg of their marriage ceremony.

Dry cleansing agency boss Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda-Zadeh, from Brighton, East Sussex, and Sam Zokaei, am engineer from London, have been additionally amongst those that died within the tragedy.

In one other coincidence a ticket mix-up left a person caught on the airport in Iran whereas his spouse boarded the flight.

When Mohsen Ahmadipour stated goodbye to his spouse Roja Azadian, he had no concept it might be their final.

The couple had been visiting their households earlier than they ready to return residence to Ottawa, Canada.

However after they arrived on the airport in Tehran, Ahmadipour was advised that his ticket was now not legitimate, in response to the Ottawa Citizen.

The pair had deliberate to return residence collectively, however as an alternative Ahmadipour advised his spouse that he would be part of her in Canada as quickly as he might get on one other flight residence.

Azadian, 43, boarded the flight whereas Ahmadipour stayed on the airport. The flight took off. And inside moments she was gone.

Flight PS752 got here down simply minutes after leaving the runway at Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport. Fifteen kids, together with a child born in 2018, have been named among the many useless which comprised of 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans, three Germans and three Britons.

Ahmadipour realized of the crash from contained in the terminal.

‘He was the fortunate one who did not get on the aircraft,’ Kevin Manesh, a veterinarian and public relations director of the Iranian Arts and Cultural Society of Ottawa, advised the Ottawa Citizen. Manesh defined that Ahmadipour had canceled a portion of his journey, assuming that the flight between Tehran and Toronto was nonetheless legitimate.

The grieving husband’s spouse was among the many 63 Canadians who misplaced their lives within the horrific crash.

A satellite tv for pc picture exhibiting the crash space the place an Ukraine Worldwide Airways Boeing 737-800 carrying 176 those who crashed close to Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran

A ticket mix-up left Mohsen Ahmadipour (proper) caught on the airport in Iran whereas his spouse, Roja Azadian (left), boarded the doomed Ukrainian Worldwide Airline flight believed to have been shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile system

When Ahmadipour stated goodbye to his spouse Roja Azadian, he had no concept it might be their final. The couple (pictured) had been visiting their households earlier than they ready to return residence to Ottawa, Canada

Canadian newlyweds Arash Pourzarabi, 26, and Pouneh Gourji, 25, from Edmonton, had gone to Iran to be married.

The couple have been pc science college students from the College of Alberta. 4 members of their marriage ceremony occasion have been additionally on board.

Of the 63 Canadians who died yesterday when the jet plu nged to the bottom in a burst of flames close to Tehran, 24 have been from Edmonton and a minimum of 13 have been residents of British Columbia.

Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and Sara Mamani, of Montreal, have been additionally just lately married. In response to LinkedIn, Mamani was an engineer at Bombardier and Ghafouri labored as a efficiency specialist at Pratt and Whitney Canada.

Lots of the useless have been Canadian-Iranian’s flying again from the winter break.

The College of Guelph in Canada stated two PhD college students, in addition to the associate of one of many college students died. Ghanimat Azhdari was a scholar within the division of geography and Milad Ghasemi was a scholar in advertising and marketing. Azhdari’s associate, Hamed Alibeiki, additionally died.

Sixty-three Canadians, together with two just lately married , have been among the many 176 passengers who have been killed when a Ukrainian jet crashed in Iran on Wednesday. Canadian newlyweds Arash Pourzarabi, 26, and Pouneh Gourji, 25, (each pictured) from Edmonton, had gone to Iran to be married

Dentist, Parisa Eghbalian (high proper), and her nine-year-old daughter, Reera Esmaeilion (middle), additionally died within the crash. Eghbalian co-owned Aurora Dentistry in Ontario along with her husband (left), who was not on the aircraft

The College of Guelph in Canada stated two PhD college students, in addition to the associate of one of many college students died. Ghanimat Azhdari (pictured) was a scholar within the division of geography and Milad Ghasemi was a scholar in advertising and marketing. Azhdari’s associate, Hamed Alibeiki, additionally died

Husband and spouse, Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi and Niloufar Razzaghi, have been killed together with their teen son, Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi (all pictured), whereas heading residence to Vancouver after a holidays

One other household, from Edmonton, Canada, was additionally worn out. Pedram Mousavi (left), 47, and his spouse Mojan Deneshmand (proper), 43, who each work on the College of Alberta, Canada, additionally died together with their two younger daughters Daria, 14, and Darina 10

Western College stated 4 of their college students died. Three have been present graduate college students and one was an incoming graduate scholar. They didn’t identify the scholars.

Doctoral candidate, Mari Foroutan, 37, who attended the College of Waterloo in Ontario, died within the crash.

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian group in Edmonton, Alberta, stated about 27 individuals from Edmonton, together with worldwide college students and a household of 4 that he knew, have been on the flight.

A household from Edmonton, Canada, was additionally worn out. Pedram Mousavi, 47, and his spouse Mojan Deneshmand, 43, who each work on the College of Alberta, Canada, additionally died together with their two younger daughters Daria, 14, and Darina 10.

Paseyan stated he typically would go to the health club with Mousavi and described him as a pleasant man who typically visited his former restaurant together with his household.

‘I’m not conscious of any prolonged relations that they’ve right here. It is simply horrible,’ Paseyan stated.

He stated most of victims have been visiting household in Iran over the vacations. He stated many have been twin residents and plenty of have been worldwide college students.

‘One of many the reason why you’re taking that flight is you would not need to take a flight that has a connection in america as a result of worldwide college students cannot try this,’ he stated.

Bahareh Haj Esfandiari (proper), 41, Mehdi Sadeghi (middle), 43, and Anisa Sadeghi (being held by her father), 10, have been among the many useless

Masoumeh Ghavi (pictured), of Nova Scotia, was learning engineering at Dalhousie College. She and her sister, Mandieh Ghavi, have been killed within the crash as they have been touring again to Canada. They have been in Iran visiting household for the vacations

Forough Khadem (pictured), who labored in immunology and with CancerCare Manitoba, was additionally confirmed as one of many victims

Evin Arsalani, 30, her husband, Hiva Molani (each left), 38, and their one-year-old daughter Kurdia (proper, with Arsalani) have been killed within the crash

Arvin Morattab and Aida Farzaneh (each pictured), of Montreal, have been recognized by pals as victims from the crash

In response to World Information, Masoumeh Ghavi, of Nova Scotia, was learning engineering at Dalhousie College.

She and her sister, Mandieh Ghavi, have been killed within the crash as they have been touring again to Canada. They have been in Iran visiting household for the vacations.

Husband and spouse, Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi and Niloufar Razzaghi, have been killed together with their teen son, Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi, whereas heading residence to Vancouver after a holidays.

A dentistry in Aurora, Ontario confirmed that Parisa Eghbalian, a dentist, and her nine-year-old daughter Reera Esmaeilion died. Eghbalian’s husband, Hamed Esmaeilion, can also be a dentist at E&E Dentistry, however was not touring together with his spouse and baby.

In response to World Information, Bahareh Haj Esfandiari, 41, Mehdi Sadeghi, 43, and Anisa Sadeghi, 10, have been among the many useless.

The Winnipeg household’s deaths have been confirmed by Welcome Place, the place Esfandiari labored.

‘We’re deeply saddened to have realized a latest former worker was on the flight along with her husband and daughter travelling again residence to Canada after the vacations,’ the corporate shared in a Fb put up.

Forough Khadem, who labored in immunology and with CancerCare Manitoba, was additionally confirmed as one of many victims.

Evin Arsalani, 30, her husband, Hiva Molani, 38, and their one-year-old daughter Kurdia have been killed within the crash.

They have been on their method residence to Ontario from Iran the place that they had attended a marriage in December.

The College of Ontario Institute of Know-how introduced on Wednesday that Dr Razgar Rahimi, an engineering teacher, on the faculty, was among the many victims killed within the crash.

Throughout a press convention in Ottawa yesterday, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (middle), stated that Canada expects to play a giant half into the Iranian investigation into the flight crash because of the sheer variety of Canadian victims

A person weeps throughout a service at Western College in London, Ontario, on Wednesday. The service was held for the 4 graduate college students who have been killed within the Iranian aircraft crash

A lady weeps throughout a ceremony to commemorate the 4 graduate college students who have been killed when a Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday

In a letter to oldsters, the principal of Northern Secondary Faculty says the varsity is grieving the lack of Maya Zibaie, a tenth grade scholar.

Arvin Morattab and Aida Farzaneh, of Montreal, have been recognized by pals as victims from the crash.

Pedram Jadidi was a civil engineering scholar on the College of Windsor. He was touring again to Canada after visiting household for the vacations.

Hamidreza Setare and Samira Bashiri have been residing in Windsor. Setare was additionally an engineer scholar on the College of Windsor.

College of Windsor scholar, Zahra Naghibi, was a PhD candidate on the faculty’s Turbulence and Vitality Lab.

Simply earlier than the crash the Iranian Revolutionary Guard launched missile strikes on US bases in Iraq.

These strikes have been a direct response to President Donald Trump’s assassination of Common Soleimani.

Mourners gentle candles and place flowers exterior the Amir Bakery in North Vancouver on Wednesday

Mourners may be seen gathering throughout a service at Western College in London, Ontario, on Wednesday

A lady mourns exterior the Alberta Legislature Constructing in Edmonton, Alberta, yesterday. Twenty-four of the Canadian victims hailed from Edmonton

Rescue employees in protecting fits collect up the our bodies of passengers who have been killed within the Boeing 737 crash in Iran

Rescue groups work amidst particles after the Ukrainian aircraft crashed close to Imam Khomeini airport within the Iranian capital Tehran early within the morning on Wednesday

Rescue employees get well the our bodies of victims of a Ukrainian aircraft crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday

The Iranian regime has insisted the aircraft’s engine caught fireplace inflicting a lack of management, however has fueled suspicion of foul-play by refusing at hand over the craft’s black containers.

Video footage appeared to point out the aircraft already burning earlier than it fell out of the night time sky, whereas footage on the crash website confirmed the mangled wreckage peppered with mysterious holes.

The Boeing aircraft was lower than 4 years previous and had been checked simply two days earlier, with ‘one in every of our greatest crews’ manning the plane, the Ukrainian airline stated.

On Thursday it was revealed that US officers are ‘assured’ that Iran shot down the Boeing 737-800 jet after detecting a radar system being turned on earlier than two missiles have been launched, shortly earlier than an explosion believed to have come from the jet.

Two Pentagon officers added that the missiles have been possible launched in error by Iranian anti-aircraft crews awaiting a US response to Iran’s rocket strikes towards American bases in Iraq, in response to Newsweek.

If true, the incident could be vastly embarrassing for Iran which had sought to keep away from killing anyone in Wednesday’s strikes, particularly since 82 of the aircraft’s passengers have been Iranians.

It might additionally spark contemporary tensions within the Center East only a day after Trump stated Iran gave the impression to be ‘standing down’.

The jet which crashed was a Boeing 737-800 – a quite common single-aisle, twin-engine jetliner used for brief to medium-range flights. Hundreds of the planes are utilized by airways around the globe.

The black containers (pictured) from the Ukrainian airliner have been discovered however Iran says it won’t hand them over to Boeing

Items of particles are seen mendacity on the crash website in an image launched by an Iranian information company right this moment, exhibiting what seemed to be holes within the fuselage of the Boeing plane

Launched within the late 1990s, it’s an older mannequin than the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for practically 10 months following the 2 lethal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

In response to flight monitoring knowledge from FlightRadar24, the jet reached an altitude of seven,925ft earlier than monitoring out of the blue ended after three minutes.

The aircraft had been delayed from taking off from Imam Khomeini Worldwide Airport in Tehran by nearly an hour.

‘The aircraft was in working order,’ UIA firm president Yevgeniy Dykhne advised a briefing in Kyiv the place he choked again tears.

‘It was one in every of our greatest planes with a beautiful crew.’ It was the Kyiv-based provider’s first deadly accident.

Simply hours earlier than the crash, the US Federal Aviation Administration had banned US airways from flying over Iran, Iraq and the waters of the Persian Gulf because of the Center East disaster.