British student who faces jail in Cyprus urges Boris Johnson to intervene

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

Revealed: 19:06 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:13 EST, 2 January 2020

The British scholar convicted of mendacity a few rape allegation in Cyprus has urged Boris Johnson to intervene in her case.

The 19-year-old faces as much as a 12 months in jail after she was discovered responsible of ‘public mischief’ over her declare that 12 Israeli males gang-raped her in Ayia Napa.

Attorneys and campaigners have raised doubts in regards to the verdict after , who intends to enchantment, mentioned she was pressured to signal a retraction assertion by Cypriot police.

The International Workplace says the UK is ‘severely involved’ in regards to the equity of the girl’s trial and it’s understood officers have raised the ‘deeply distressing case’ with the Cypriot authorities.

Talking to The Solar, the British lady known as on the PM and overseas secretary Dominic Raab to intervene personally.

The British lady who claimed she was gang-raped by 12 Israeli males in Cyprus arrives at Famagusta District Court docket in Cyprus on Monday

‘Each second of this ordeal has been a waking nightmare,’ she mentioned.

‘I am 19 and all I need to do is evident my identify and are available residence to my household.

‘I’d say to each the International Secretary and Prime Minister, each of whom are fathers, please help me along with your actions, not simply along with your phrases. Time is operating out for me. Please, please assist.’

The girl has been on bail because the finish of August, after spending a month in jail, and will resist a 12 months in jail and a €1,700 euro £1,500 wonderful when she is sentenced on January 7.

‘s mom has mentioned she would ‘undoubtedly’ like Mr Raab to intervene within the case.

She instructed BBC Radio four earlier this week: ‘I’d love the International Secretary to get entangled, that will be implausible.’

The British scholar convicted of mendacity a few rape allegation in Cyprus has urged Boris Johnson (pictured) to intervene in her case

The mom mentioned they are going to be interesting in opposition to the decision ‘with out query’ and hoped the FCO might assist them progress the case to the Cypriot Supreme Court docket.

Quite a lot of distinguished authorized figures in Cyprus have written to lawyer normal Costas Clerides urging him to intervene within the case.

However the authorities of Cyprus has mentioned it has ‘full confidence within the justice system and the courts’.

The lawyer normal mentioned on Tuesday that he couldn’t droop the trial as a result of she had levelled ‘grave accusations’ in opposition to police investigators that needed to be adjudicated in court docket.

Decide Michalis Papathanasiou mentioned he believed the girl had made false allegations as a result of she felt ’embarrassed’ after realising she had been filmed having intercourse in a video discovered on a number of the Israelis’ cell phones.

‘The defendant gave police a false rape declare, whereas having full information that this was a lie,’ he mentioned.

‘There was no rape, or violence, and police had carried out an intensive investigation making all mandatory arrests.’