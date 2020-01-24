British takeaway owner, 29, is gunned down during a property dispute in Pakistan

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:25 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:26 EST, 24 January 2020

A household have been left fearing for his or her security after a British takeaway proprietor was shot lifeless in Pakistan.

Jahangir Hussain, 29, from Blackburn, Lancashire, was fatally shot as he left his mom’s residence within the metropolis of Jhelum on January 9.

It’s understood his mom was additionally shot within the assault, though she is predicted to get better from her accidents.

The 29-year-old sufferer ran the Zorba Pizza and Balti takeaway along with his brother in Rossendale. He usually visited Pakistan to see his household, who maintain British citizenship.

Pakistan police have arrested 4 individuals in connection to the incident, in accordance with a report from the BBC, together with a person, 60, a youth, a person and a lady. They’re resulting from seem at Jhelum District Court docket.

Anxious sister Nazia Kausar has been left caring for her mom alongside her brother and sisters in Jhelum and fears they’re ‘sitting geese’.

They’ve been supplied with safety from the Pakistan police however Ms Kausar, who works as an IT specialist, believes it’s inadequate.

Shetold the Lancashire Telegraph: ‘We’re actually involved about our security.

‘We now have been given a safety man exterior our residence however what occurs if we’ve to exit?’

She added: ‘We’d like assist from the British Embassy as we’re British residents with British passports and we’re not being protected.’

Commenting on the case, Blackburn MP Kate Hollern mentioned: ‘I proceed to make representations each to the International and Commonwealth Workplace and the House Workplace.’

‘International Workplace workers are in common contact with the Pakistani authorities. This can be a very unhappy case and the household’s fears for security are comprehensible. I’m hopeful that these accountable for this horrible homicide will quickly be delivered to justice.’