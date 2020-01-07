British teenager, 19, arrives at Cyprus court to learn whether she will be jailed

A British teenager discovered responsible of mendacity about being gang-raped in Cyprus has arrived at court docket to listen to her destiny.

The 19-year-old lady, who MailOnline has chosen to not title, may very well be jailed for as much as a yr and fined 1,700 euro (£1,500) at Famagusta District Court docket in Paralimni on Tuesday.

Her legal professionals requested Decide Michalis Papathanasiou to think about a suspended jail sentence after she was convicted of public mischief final week.

Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades will reportedly not let the 19-year-old go to jail and she or he will likely be handed again her passport and given free passage to the UK due to the furore over her case.

was convicted final month of inflicting public mischief after initially alleging that she had been abused by 12 Israeli youths.

A British teenager discovered responsible of mendacity about being gang-raped in Cyprus has arrived at court docket to listen to her destiny

Shimon Yusufov is pictured with the British teenager who accused him and 11 of his pals from Israel of gang raping her in a resort in Ayia Napa

The incident came about final July on the Pambos Napa Rocks resort within the celebration resort of Ayia Napa, the place she was staying.

There have been massive numbers of supporters exterior court docket right this moment together with 50 Israelis who’ve flown to Cyprus to face by the lady on the sentencing, partly out of disgust that the ‘boys returned to Israel as heroes’, an activist mentioned.

Her mom says her daughter has PTSD, sleeps 20 hours a day and suffers hallucinations when she hears overseas male voices – and International Secretary Dominic Raab piled on extra strain by saying journey recommendation for British residents going to Cyprus is now ‘below evaluation’.

The island’s Phileleftheros each day newspaper reported right this moment: ‘Ought to the court docket transfer to order her to jail, the President has already determined that he’ll pardon the woman, instantly after the ruling’.

A Authorities supply claimed the President would guarantee her freedom after ‘contemplating the woman’s younger age and the outcry which the case has generated each out and in of Cyprus’ – and denied it was due to British strain.

Chatting with ITV Information, her mom mentioned was ‘terrified’ of being despatched to jail.

‘She has been in Nicosia state jail earlier than, she is aware of what it’s like,’ she mentioned.

‘She’s going to go in there for a conviction for this offence, and folks will know what she has been saying about Cyprus. I am unable to even start to explain how upsetting that’s.’

The coed has been stranded in Cyprus since July after being accused of creating up claims that she was raped – 50 supporters from Israel have flown there

Massive numbers of individuals had been at court docket to help her right this moment in a case that has appalled by what has occurred

Issues took a dramatic twist ten days later when she retracted her assertion resulting in police arresting her after which releasing all of the Israelis, aged 15 to 22.

She was accused of mendacity to police and charged with the offence of inflicting public mischief, spending a month in a Nicosia jail earlier than being granted bail. Her passport was additionally confiscated to forestall her from leaving the nation.

As she languished in Cyprus ready to listen to her destiny, her ordeal culminated in a listening to final month at Famagusta District Court docket.

Throughout her defence towards the cost of public mischief, she maintained that she had been raped however solely withdrew her allegation below duress from police.

She claimed that she had been grilled by officers for as much as eight hours and not using a lawyer current. She additionally alleged that they threatened to arrest her pals till she agreed to signal a retraction assertion, which she ultimately did within the early hours of the morning.

The girl additionally informed the court docket that she had had a consensual relationship with semi-pro footballer Shimon Yusufov and was in a room with him when the opposite 11 appeared. She alleged that she was held down by him and raped whereas a few of them filmed it on their cellphones. He has denied being concerned within the group assault.

The bruising throughout the 19-year-old’s legs, arms and buttocks are mentioned to be constant along with her having suffered a violent sexual assault

Throughout final month’s trial, a psychologist gave proof alleging that the lady was affected by PTSD whereas a linguistic skilled mentioned the retraction assertion had been written by somebody with English as a second language.

Marios Matsakis, a forensic pathologist additionally informed the court docket that 35 bruises and cuts on her physique was a sign that she had been raped.

Nonetheless, Decide Michalis Papathanasiou dismissed the testimony from the lady and the specialists supporting her case, agreeing with the prosecution’s argument that she had fabricated the entire story as a result of she felt ‘ashamed’ after discovering out a number of the graphic footage taken by the Israelis had been posted on social media and porn web sites.

Regardless of the harrowing proof, the decide described her as an ‘unreliable witness’ and maintained that the police had acted correctly in securing the retraction.

Not one of the youths was referred to as to present proof by the decide, who insisted that the case was strictly one among public mischief and never rape.

The 19-year-old (pictured protecting her face leaving a court docket in December) hugged her mom and authorized crew as her six-month ordeal got here to a detailed when she was given a suspended sentence. The trial decide mentioned her passport could be returned by the court docket and she or he could be free to depart the island along with her household

A number of the Israeli males who had been initially accused of rape are seen arriving in court docket on July 25. The girl’s household say police protected them and handled her as a prison from the beginning

Protest exterior the Cypriot embassy for the 19 yr outdated woman accused of creating a false gang rape declare in Cyprus by 12 Israeli males.

5 of Israelis had been truly launched after per week earlier than the British teen retracted her allegation. The remaining seven had been launched hours after she signed the assertion saying she had made all of it up and flew house to Israel the place they had been met with a hero’s welcome and had been heard chanting ‘ The Brit is a whore.’

‘My conclusion is that the guilt of the accused has been confirmed past affordable doubt,’ mentioned the decide in his verdict, describing her claims as inconsistent whereas including that she had tried to mislead the court docket.

The controversial conviction by Decide Papathansiou led to widespread public outrage not solely within the UK but in addition in Cyprus and Israel, prompting an unprecedented intervention from the International Workplace that had not obtained a ‘honest trial.’ It additionally described her case as ‘deeply miserable.’

Social media erupted with requires a boycott of Cyprus whereas the authorized fund arrange by the lady’s household reached greater than £135,000.

Demonstrators additionally gathered earlier this week exterior the Excessive Fee of The Republic of Cyprus in London, protesting in regards to the therapy of the lady by the hands of the justice system within the nation.

The assertion is the crux of a case that has sparked a diplomatic incident, with dragged to court docket and convicted of mendacity

Greater than 50 Israelis have flown to Cyprus to face by the lady on the sentencing, partly out of disgust that the ‘boys returned to Israel as heroes’, an activist informed AFP.

‘The minimal we will do is to be there to supply help, to point out her that we imagine her,’ mentioned Orit Sulitzeanu, govt director of the Affiliation of Rape Disaster Facilities in Israel.

‘s mom additionally appeared on This Morning, defending her daughter and hitting out at Cypriot authorities.

Talking from a darkish room to protect her id, she mentioned: ‘The entire police procedures in Cyprus are incorrect. The CID mentioned he did not take notes as a result of he was too busy that night time.

‘I’ve completely little doubt in any way about my daughter’s claims. She’s actually struggling out right here.

‘She’s getting worst on virtually a each day foundation. She has PTSD, is sleeping 16-20 hours a day. She isn’t in a great way in any respect and must get house to the UK.’