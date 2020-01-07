British tourist, 19, lands in the UK after being convicted of lying about Cyprus gang rape

A British teenager who averted jail after she was discovered responsible of mendacity about being gang-raped by 12 Israeli males has landed again in the UK – as she insists ‘I’m harmless’ and vows ‘the battle will go on to clear my title’.

The 19-year-old from Derbyshire, who MailOnline has determined to not title, flew into London’s Heathrow Airport on a British Airways flight from Larnaca, Cyrpus shortly after 10pm.

The traumatised teen and her dad and mom got particular remedy and had been allowed to depart the aircraft first and exit by way of the airport’s VIP lounge, as they had been ushered by means of the airport by UK police.

was lastly allowed to depart Cyprus after a decide gave her a four-month suspended sentence after convicting her of mendacity.

Her arrival again within the UK ends her rape and police ordeal that led her to spend 5 weeks in jail and virtually 5 months underneath home arrest.

Cypriot authorities lastly handed her passport again right this moment enabling her to depart the nation.

Talking forward of her flight house, the lady, who insists she is harmless, stated ‘my battle goes on’ including that the expertise has been a ‘nightmare’ and that she now desires to spend time along with her household and buddies.

The 19 12 months outdated was photographed earlier than she was resulting from board a British Airways flight along with her mom from Larnaca airport in Cyprus and was mobbed by supporters who had earlier chanted for her launch outdoors the court docket room

Chatting with The Solar, she stated: ‘What stored me going was my household and the superb help of my buddies and all different individuals who received in touch to say they believed me.

‘Now, ultimately, I can go house to my very own mattress. I am even trying ahead to the chilly climate again in England!’

She added: ‘I wish to thank everybody who has supported me. I’m harmless and the battle will go on to clear my title.’

The lady broke down and hugged her household this morning after a decide handed her a four-month suspended sentence.

The lady’s mom stated tonight forward of their return flight: ‘We’re delighted to be going house the place we are going to proceed the battle to clear my daughter’s title. The battle will not be over to get justice.’

There have been touching scenes on the entrance to the airport terminal in Cyprus when the teenager was met by her supporters. Together with her face coated by a sweater, the teenager thanked the ladies whereas one of many Israeli girls advised her ‘The boys you met are usually not consultant of Israel.’

The teenager’s mom who was near tears, thanked the group and stated:’ I’d love to return to Israel to see you. ‘We can not thanks sufficient for all of your help.’

The lady and her mom had hoped to catch an earlier flight again to the UK however had been unable to pack up their belongings in time to make the flight.

The lady’s mom held her arms aloft to the throng outdoors Famagusta District Court docket in Paralimni right this moment as she described her daughter’s aid however added that she is ‘harmless’ and declared: ‘She’s coming house’

Two passengers on the absolutely booked 7.30pm flight had been supplied 500 Euros to surrender their seats to permit the mom and daughter to fly house.

It isn’t identified if the pair who accepted the supply knew it was the lady on the centre of the rape case.

and her mom had been met on the airport by a member of the British Embassy who had pre-checked them on to the 4hr and 30min flight again to Heathrow.

Earlier right this moment the Israeli footballer who had a vacation fling with the British teenager who later accused him and 11 buddies of gang-raping her in Ayia Napa taunted her as she was freed and stated: ‘I hope she has discovered her lesson’.

The 19-year-old was in a consensual relationship with semi-pro footballer Shimon Yusufov, additionally 19, however advised police he held her down whereas she was raped by a gang of 12 who additionally filmed it on their cell phones in a resort room after an evening out final July.

Yusufov, who performs for Beit Shemesh FC close to Jerusalem, denied rape alongside together with his 11 buddies however stated right this moment he accepted she must be allowed to return to Britain after six hellish months in Cyprus.

His lawyer Nir Yaslovitzh advised MailOnline: ‘He takes the opinion that justice has been carried out. She was discovered responsible by the court docket of mendacity and I hope with this sentence she has discovered her lesson. We respect the choice of the court docket and naturally she was discovered responsible.’

Tel Aviv primarily based Yaslovitch stated the lady can be ‘silly’ to launch an attraction in opposition to her conviction for public mischief, including: ‘The attraction court docket will hear the identical proof and are available to the identical conclusion. It’s a loopy factor to do’.

The younger Briton was mobbed by a whole bunch of supporters as she left Famagusta District Court docket in Paralimni and was swept away to a resort the place she shall be handed again her passport and brought to the airport for a flight to the UK this afternoon.

After the sentencing, with tears in her eyes, she stated she was ‘relieved’ earlier than her mom held her arms aloft and yelled to supporters: ‘She’s coming house’.

However she stays a convicted prison as a result of the suspended sentence handed down right this moment meant a pledge by Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades to pardon her if she was jailed by no means materialised. Her attraction shall be filed this week however her authorized crew hope Mr Anastasiades will nonetheless step in.

Briton, 19, is free to go house – however stays a convicted prison after presidential pardon did not materialise on the centre of the controversial Ayia Napa rape case is heading again to Britain however has a prison report. She was given a suspended sentence and her passport again right this moment after the decide in Famagusta opted to not jail her. Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades was reportedly not prepared to let the 19-year-old go to jail and would have pardoned her to make sure she received free passage to the UK due to the worldwide furore over her case. He has not wanted to intervene that means her prison report stays, for now. Human rights lawyer, Mark Stephens, a companion at London regulation agency Howard Kennedy LLP referred to as the sentence ‘not ideally suited – however a sensible answer as a result of it permits her to ‘come house’. He added: ‘She ought to by no means have been prosecuted or convicted’. Ritsa Pekri, the lady’s Cypriot lawyer, stated the attraction in opposition to her conviction shall be filed by the top of the week. Three Enchantment Court docket judges sitting in Nicosia will hear the case which is anticipated to final two days. Pekri stated appeals normally take a 12 months however given the publicity surrounding this case will probably be quick tracked.

Justice Michelins Papathanasiou, who had been closely criticised for his aggressive angle in the direction of and his dealing with of earlier rape trials, stated the younger Briton, whose case precipitated worldwide revulsion, deserved a ‘second probability’.

Delivering his sentence the decide admitted he had been ‘troubled’ by the case and let her go due to her ‘clear prison report, her youthfulness, her remorse, her emotional frame of mind when she gave the false deposition and the emotional circumstances’.

He added: ‘The very fact she’s stayed in Cyprus for the previous months away from her nation, her buddies, her regular life typically in addition to the lack of her educational 12 months. This has led me to resolve to provide her a second probability’.

The Gemini Venture, a charity supporting victims of sexual violence, has been supporting the lady from Britain together with common protests outdoors the Cypriot Embassy in London.

A spokesman stated: ‘The battle continues to get all prices in opposition to the sufferer dropped, and to attain justice in her gang rape case. For now, let’s deliver her house, reunite her along with her household and start the lengthy journey to restoration. This isn’t the top of an extended battle for justice’.

And on the decide saying she deserves a ‘second probability’ the group added: ‘We’re unsurprised by the sentence however disgusted the way it’s leniency was framed as a kindness to the younger girl when it’s something however. If we dwell in a simply world we might anticipate to see the resignation or sacking of anybody concerned on this corrupt case after a full investigation, prices dropped, a public apology, compensation for the sufferer, and systemic modifications in Cyprus. This is a perfect unlikely to occur but when Cyprus cared about defending girls it’s what ought to occur’.

And Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab advised he’ll nonetheless push for a pardon and stated right this moment: ‘We shall be following up on among the points in relation to the case. I spoke to the Cypriot overseas minister about that’.

The 19 12 months outdated’s mom held her arms aloft as she left court docket and stated her susceptible daughter, who’s affected by PTSD, has hallucinations when she hears overseas male voices and a dysfunction that sees her sleeping 20 hours a day was ‘simply relieved’ that she will go house for the primary time since final July.

‘s mom stated: ‘On behalf of the household, I wish to say we’re very relieved on the sentence that has been handed down right this moment.

‘I’d additionally wish to say thanks for all of the help we’ve got acquired all through the globe.’

Addressing applauding supporters, she added: ‘I simply wish to thank every one in all you for turning up right this moment, having perception, having religion and ensuring we get justice.’

She added that the 19-year-old ought to by no means have been convicted of any crime and her QC Lewis Energy added: ‘The battle for her innocence will go on regardless’.

The lady will file her attraction to Cyprus’ supreme court docket to get her conviction overturned by the top of the week – however she is unlikely to return to the Mediterranean island ever once more when she leaves later right this moment.

The younger Briton ought to have been beginning college however as a substitute has been trapped on the vacation island the place she insists she was raped and was coerced by investigators to retract her declare

Near tears herself and holding her arms aloft, her mom stated the whole ordeal had been ‘very anxious’ and that the household had been trying ahead to returning to the UK.

Timeline: Six month ordeal of British girl ‘raped’ by 12 Israelis July 2019 The younger girl from Derbyshire heads to Ayia Napa for a vacation earlier than she is because of begin college in September. She meets an Israeli footballer and so they have a vacation romance. Wednesday July 17 2019 The 19-year-old goes to the police and claims that she was pinned down and raped by as much as 12 males, together with her new lover, within the early hours of that morning. These dozen males, aged between 15 and 22, are arrested and remanded in custody. Thursday July 17 5 of the lads are freed after police say there is no such thing as a DNA proof linking them to the alleged rape. Saturday July 27 , who had been advised to remain in Cyprus, was requested to provide an announcement to police. She says she is however is then subjected to eight hours of query – and a request for a lawyer will not be agreed to. She was then charged ‘giving a false assertion over an imaginary offence’ after giving a written confession to detectives Sunday July 28 The remaining seven Israeli males are launched and rushed again to their house nation Tuesday July 30 seems in court docket and is remanded in custody having been formally charged with ‘public mischief’ – an offence for mendacity to police Tuesday August 6 She then revokes her confession claiming she was coerced into giving it Tuesday August 27 After 5 weeks in a Cyprus jail she is bailed. She can not depart the island and should report in to police earlier than her trial Monday October 15 Her trial begins. The case is earlier than a decide – not a jury as strain grows in Cyprus and overseas for the case to be dismissed Thursday December 12 The ultimate judgment is delayed till December 30 – that means she should spend Christmas on the island. Her mom says she has PTSD and is depressed Monday December 30 Choose Michalis Papathanasiou finds her responsible primarily based on the police proof and her confession. Tuesday January 7 2020 The decide stated he was giving her a ‘second probability’ and suspended her jail sentence. Her lawyer Lewis Energy QC stated she shall be returning house afterward Tuesday however stated her authorized crew can be difficult her conviction and had been ready to take the case to the European Court docket of Human Rights.

She additionally stated she was very grateful to the intervention by the Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab: including: ‘I spoke with him and he was very supportive. I’m grateful to the Overseas Workplace.’

The mom wore a unicorn brooch that had been given to her by one of many protestors who had flown from Israel to indicate help for her daughter. She additionally thanked all of the members of the general public who had contributed greater than £130,000 to a fund elevating marketing campaign to assist pay authorized charges.

Officers from the British embassy had been current in court docket and it’s believed flight preparations for the lady to return to the UK have already been made.

Talking on the steps of court docket afterwards her lawyer Lewis Energy QC stated the household is delighted she would have the option return house – however added her ordeal in Cyprus uncovered the ‘gaping chasm’ within the remedy of ladies overseas who report a intercourse crimes.

Mr Energy stated: ‘This has been an extremely unhappy and tragic case for a younger teenage lady from Derbyshire, a as soon as completely satisfied and gregarious younger lady who like so a lot of her age group came to visit to Cyprus with all the thrill of a younger traveller and with excessive aspirations to attend college thereafter.

‘She was on the cusp of embarking upon a brand new chapter in her life however underneath probably the most dire circumstances she went in a single day from being sufferer to being the accused having to endure not solely the dreadful bodily violation of a pre-meditated gang rape and critical sexual assault perpetrated upon her but additionally the extended psychological ordeal underneath the judicial course of in Cyprus, being accused of the offence of public mischief in that this was all a deceive the police.

‘She is adamant of her innocence and that she has advised the reality. While we welcome the truth that the sentence imposed right this moment permits her to go house, we strongly contest the conviction and the battle for her innocence will go on regardless. We shall be interesting the conviction and can take this case to the Supreme Court docket of Cyprus and are ready to battle this case all the way in which to the European Court docket of Human Rights’.

Previous to the decide coming into the courtroom she had smiled as chants from protestors could possibly be clearly be heard.

Greater than 50 demonstrators had stood outdoors chanting ‘disgrace of Cyprus justice’ and ‘Mr Choose – disgrace on you, do not you may have a daughter too’.

Court docket workers had been compelled to shut the home windows of the courtroom and pull the blind down but it surely did little to drown out the noise.

The 19 12 months outdated, wearing a black sleeveless T shirt and black trousers stood nervously within the dock twirling her lengthy hair in her fingers.

She stepped down briefly from the dock to hug her mom who was near tears as she waited for Choose Papathanasiou to ship his verdict.

Because the noise of the protestors demanding justice and never jail rippled around the courtroom she smiled.

The decide stated he had taken the month the teenager had spent in jail into consideration alongside along with her younger age.

He additionally stated he had thought of that she was on anti -depressant treatment and that she had been compelled to remain in Cyprus for month whereas the trial was being carried on.

The decide stated the crime of public mischief was a critical offence that had led to 12 individuals being jailed. He stated seven of the Israeli’s had spent 10 days in jail.

He stated the crime was one of many oldest on the statute ebook in Cyprus and shouldn’t be handled frivolously.

Her legal professionals had requested Choose Michalis Papathanasiou to think about a suspended jail sentence after she was convicted of public mischief final week.

And Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades was reportedly not prepared to let the 19-year-old go to jail and would have pardoned her to make sure she received free passage to the UK due to the worldwide furore over her case.

was convicted final month of inflicting public mischief after initially alleging that she had been abused by 12 Israeli youths.

Greater than 50 Israelis fly in to Cyprus to help girl who claims she was raped by their countrymen in Ayia Napa A bunch of round 60 Israelis travelled to Cyprus to protest outdoors court docket and present their help for the British teenager. Adi Izrael stated: ‘Individuals took the time off work and got here right here as a result of it’s unbelievable, the quantity of misinformation about it. ‘Many individuals say, ‘we do not know she was raped’. However the way in which they (the Israelis) behaved, one thing is mistaken with this case. ‘The rape was apparent and it is apparent she deserves our help.’ Elazar Extra stated of the Israeli males and boys arrested over the alleged rape: ‘They’re a disgrace to the lads of Israel. They damage the dignity of the state.’ Cypriot protester Meli Michaelidon stated: ‘I am right here as a result of I am fed up of all this – the way in which the system works in Cyprus and the way it’s not defending the victims and never defending the least highly effective and the way it’s making every thing proper for whoever is in energy.’

The incident occurred final July on the Pambos Napa Rocks resort within the occasion resort of Ayia Napa, the place she was staying.

There have been giant numbers of supporters outdoors court docket right this moment together with 50 Israelis who’ve flown to Cyprus to face by the lady on the sentencing, partly out of disgust that the ‘boys returned to Israel as heroes’, an activist stated.

Her mom says her daughter has PTSD, sleeps 20 hours a day and suffers hallucinations when she hears overseas male voices – and Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab piled on extra strain by saying journey recommendation for British residents going to Cyprus is now ‘underneath evaluate’.

The island’s Phileleftheros each day newspaper reported right this moment: ‘Ought to the court docket transfer to order her to jail, the President has already determined that he’ll pardon the lady, instantly after the ruling’.

A Authorities supply claimed the President would guarantee her freedom after ‘contemplating the lady’s younger age and the outcry which the case has generated each out and in of Cyprus’ – and denied it was due to British strain.

Chatting with ITV Information, her mom stated was ‘terrified’ of being despatched to jail.

‘She has been in Nicosia state jail earlier than, she is aware of what it’s like,’ she stated.

‘She’s going to go in there for a conviction for this offence, and folks will know what she has been saying about Cyprus. I am unable to even start to explain how upsetting that’s.’

The lady’s supporters had been chanting: ‘Mr Choose – disgrace on you, do not you may have a daughter too’

The scholar has been stranded in Cyprus since July after being accused of creating up claims that she was raped – 50 supporters from Israel have flown there

Massive numbers of individuals had been at court docket to help her right this moment in a case that has appalled by what has occurred

Issues took a dramatic twist ten days later when she retracted her assertion resulting in police arresting her after which releasing all of the Israelis, aged 15 to 22.

She was accused of mendacity to police and charged with the offence of inflicting public mischief, spending a month in a Nicosia jail earlier than being granted bail. Her passport was additionally confiscated to stop her from leaving the nation.

As she languished in Cyprus ready to listen to her destiny, her ordeal culminated in a listening to final month at Famagusta District Court docket.

Throughout her defence in opposition to the cost of public mischief, she maintained that she had been raped however solely withdrew her allegation underneath duress from police.

She claimed that she had been grilled by officers for as much as eight hours with out a lawyer current. She additionally alleged that they threatened to arrest her buddies till she agreed to signal a retraction assertion, which she ultimately did within the early hours of the morning.

The lady additionally advised the court docket that she had had a consensual relationship with semi-pro footballer Shimon Yusufov and was in a room with him when the opposite 11 appeared. She alleged that she was held down by him and raped whereas a few of them filmed it on their cell phones. He has denied being concerned within the group assault.

Throughout final month’s trial, a psychologist gave proof alleging that the lady was affected by PTSD whereas a linguistic skilled stated the retraction assertion had been written by somebody with English as a second language.

The assertion is the crux of a case that has sparked a diplomatic incident, with dragged to court docket and convicted of mendacity

Israeli youth concerned within the Cyprus gang-rape case is not going to sue British teen Pictured: The block of flats wherein accused Israeli teen, ‘Sam’, lives together with his mom and hassle in Jerusalem An Israeli youth on the centre of the Cyprus gang rape has no plans to sue the British teen convicted of mendacity in regards to the assault. A lawyer who represented the person, who can solely be recognized as Sam, stated he considers the matter ‘closed’ and does not plan to ever speak in regards to the incident. The 18-year-old who lives together with his mom and youthful brother in Jerusalem has now been referred to as up for Nationwide Service with the Israeli Defence Pressure. ‘For my shopper, he considers the matter closed,’ stated lawyer Nir Yaslovitzh. ‘Nobody shall be suing anybody. He is not going to be giving any interviews and for him it’s closed. It’s over. They don’t wish to speak about it.’ Yaslovitzh stated the teenager had begun his 32-month Nationwide Service after his plans for a profession as knowledgeable footballer failed. ‘He’s not taking part in soccer. There isn’t any soccer profession for him and he has begun his service.’ All Israeli males aged over 18 are required to serve within the nation’s military for 2 years and eight months. The youth’s mom, Julia, stated her son would by no means give an interview about what occurred in Cyprus. When MailOnline approached her on the household house in a low rise block of sandstone colored flats 5 miles from the centre of the Holy metropolis she slammed the door closed.

Marios Matsakis, a forensic pathologist additionally advised the court docket that 35 bruises and cuts on her physique was a sign that she had been raped.

Nevertheless, Choose Michalis Papathanasiou dismissed the testimony from the lady and the specialists supporting her case, agreeing with the prosecution’s argument that she had fabricated the entire story as a result of she felt ‘ashamed’ after discovering out among the graphic footage taken by the Israelis had been posted on social media and porn web sites.

Regardless of the harrowing proof, the decide described her as an ‘unreliable witness’ and maintained that the police had acted correctly in securing the retraction.

Not one of the youths was referred to as to provide proof by the decide, who insisted that the case was strictly one in all public mischief and never rape.

5 of Israelis had been truly launched after every week earlier than the British teen retracted her allegation. The remaining seven had been launched hours after she signed the assertion saying she had made all of it up and flew house to Israel the place they had been met with a hero’s welcome and had been heard chanting ‘ The Brit is a whore.’

‘My conclusion is that the guilt of the accused has been confirmed past affordable doubt,’ stated the decide in his verdict, describing her claims as inconsistent whereas including that she had tried to mislead the court docket.

The controversial conviction by Choose Papathansiou led to widespread public outrage not solely within the UK but additionally in Cyprus and Israel, prompting an unprecedented intervention from the Overseas Workplace that had not acquired a ‘truthful trial.’ It additionally described her case as ‘deeply miserable.’

Social media erupted with requires a boycott of Cyprus whereas the authorized fund arrange by the lady’s household reached greater than £135,000.

Demonstrators additionally gathered earlier this week outdoors the Excessive Fee of The Republic of Cyprus in London, protesting in regards to the remedy of the lady by the hands of the justice system within the nation.

Greater than 50 Israelis have flown to Cyprus to face by the lady on the sentencing, partly out of disgust that the ‘boys returned to Israel as heroes’, an activist advised AFP.

‘The minimal we are able to do is to be there to supply help, to indicate her that we consider her,’ stated Orit Sulitzeanu, govt director of the Affiliation of Rape Disaster Facilities in Israel.

‘s mom additionally appeared on This Morning, defending her daughter and hitting out at Cypriot authorities.

Talking from a darkish room to protect her identification, she stated: ‘The entire police procedures in Cyprus are mistaken. The CID stated he did not take notes as a result of he was too busy that night time.

‘I’ve completely little question by any means about my daughter’s claims. She’s actually struggling out right here.

‘She’s getting worst on virtually a each day foundation. She has PTSD, is sleeping 16-20 hours a day. She will not be in a great way in any respect and must get house to the UK.’

Choose who convicted British teen of mendacity about being gang raped by 12 Israelis in Cyprus ‘has a dislike of ladies and beforehand threw out one other rape case regardless of robust proof of an assault’

Cyprus decide Michalis Papathanasiou has been criticised for his dealing with of the case

The decide who convicted a British teenager of mendacity about being gang raped by 12 Israeli males in Cyprus has been accused of hating girls after he beforehand threw out one other rape case two years in the past, regardless of ‘robust proof’.

Michaelis Papathanasiou sentenced her right this moment after ruling that she lied about being held down and gang raped by 12 Israeli males in Ayia Napa on July 17 final 12 months.

His verdict triggered outrage with the lady’s lawyer Lewis Energy describing her conviction as ‘one of many greatest miscarriages of justice’ he has ever seen.

Now, it has been revealed that Papathanasiou beforehand cleared a person of attacking a girl, with anti-rape marketing campaign teams in Cyprus claiming that he has a ‘dislike of ladies’.

In that case, the decide advised the lady, 52, that she had made up claims about being attacked by a person, 30, as a result of she was jealous he had cheated on her.

Based on the Solar, in his ruling two years in the past, he stated: ‘I’ve listened to the lady very fastidiously. I am unable to depend on her testimony.

‘The witness for my part didn’t inform the reality and I’ll say that her testimony reveals contradictions, confusion but additionally basic imprecise and unreasonable positions.’

A prosecution supply concerned within the case stated: ‘We had been shocked the trial went in opposition to us as we felt the proof was robust.’

The case has drawn parallels with that of the British teenager, who he dominated was mendacity about being attacked.

An skilled witness who gave proof on the Brit’s trial slammed Papathanasiou, claiming he was ‘aggressive’ and ‘shouting on the lady’, ‘excluding rape proper from the beginning’.

Dr Marios Matsakis, 65, a forensic pathologist, additionally stated the British teenager might have been drugged, claims he stated weren’t correctly investigated.

He added that the failure to correctly study proof in opposition to the 12 Israelis made him ‘ashamed as a Cypriot’.

Describing the decide, Dr Matsakis stated ‘my impression is he hates girls’.

Protesters collect outdoors the Cypriot Excessive Fee in London yesterday for the 19 12 months outdated lady accused of creating a false gang rape declare in Cyprus by 12 Israeli males

Her lawyer Mr Energy stated if her case has been heard within the UK it’s ‘extremely doubtless’ she would have been cleared.

‘This lady has been stripped of her dignity and human rights,’ he stated.

‘In a single day she went from a sufferer to an accused and it is just the help of buddies, household and the authorized crew that has helped maintain her this far.

‘Having reviewed all of the proof if this was heard earlier than a jury within the UK it’s extremely doubtful whether or not she would have ever been convicted as it might not have met the take a look at of past affordable doubt.

‘The defence shall be sustaining that it is a gross miscarriage of justice.’

He added: ‘We have now been involved about how the entire investigation was carried out The time has come one might really feel for the prison course of in Cyprus to endure a lot wanted reform.’